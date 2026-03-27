Even though the iPhone 18 series launch is still far away, new leaks about the iPhone 18 Pro Max are already creating excitement. This time, the focus is on battery life, something many users have wanted Apple to improve for years.

Can the battery last 40 hours?

According to MacRumors, the iPhone 18 Pro Max might offer up to 40 hours of battery life on a single charge. If this turns out to be true, it would be a huge improvement compared to older iPhones.

The phone is expected to have a battery size of around 5,100mAh to 5,200mAh, which is slightly bigger than before. But the longer battery life may not just come from a bigger battery it could also be because of better efficiency.

New chipset will improve battery life

The iPhone 18 Pro Max is likely to use Apple’s new A20 chip, which is said to be more power-efficient. This means the phone can perform well while using less battery.

Apple may also include a new C2 modem, which helps with network connectivity while saving power. Together, these upgrades could help the phone last much longer in daily use.

Camera Upgrades

Apart from battery improvements, the iPhone 18 Pro Max could also get a better camera. Leaks suggest a 40MP main camera with variable aperture, which can adjust based on lighting conditions.

This could help users take clearer photos in low light, better portraits, and more balanced shots in bright environments.

What other improvements will the device have?

Instead of major design changes, Apple seems to be focusing on practical upgrades this time. Better battery life, improved camera performance, and efficient hardware appear to be the main highlights.

While these details are still based on leaks, they suggest that Apple is trying to solve everyday problems like battery life. If the 40-hour claim is true, the iPhone 18 Pro Max could set a new record for iPhones.

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iPhone 18 Pro Max expected price

The iPhone 18 Pro Max could make a debut in the Indian as well as global market on September 12, 2026, based on speculations. It will most probably be available in India at a starting price of Rs 1,54,900. In the US, it may be priced at $1399, for CAD 1899 in Canada, and for AED 4,999 in Dubai.