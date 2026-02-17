Apple is expected to launch its next premium smartphones, the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max, in September 2026. While the company has not officially confirmed the details yet, several reports and leaks suggest that these models will bring noticeable improvements in design, performance, and camera features. Apple may also change how it launches iPhones, focusing first on its high-end Pro models.

iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max: Camera

Apple is testing a variable aperture camera system for the iPhone 18 Pro models, which will launch later this year. According to a report from MacRumors, multiple industry sources claim that the upcoming iPhone 18 Pro models may feature a variable-aperture camera system, which would mark a first for the iPhone lineup. The technology would enable the camera to automatically adjust the amount of light reaching the sensor, improving performance in both low- and bright-light conditions while giving users greater control over depth-of-field effects.

The feature has been under discussion since late 2024, when supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo first reported that Apple planned to introduce variable aperture on the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max. A recent leak from Weibo user “Digital Chat Station” claims Apple is now actively testing the hardware, corroborating earlier October 2025 reports that indicated the company was working with suppliers on components.

iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max: Design and Display

Apple’s iPhone 18 Pro models are expected to feature minimal design changes when they launch in September, according to another Weibo leaker, Fixed Focus Digital. The report suggests Apple will maintain a similar look to the iPhone 17 series due to its commercial success, with the company reportedly “celebrating with champagne” over the iPhone 17’s performance.

As for sizes they are likely to remain the same. The iPhone 18 Pro is expected to retain a 6.3-inch screen, while the Pro Max could stick with a 6.9-inch panel. There is still some disagreement among sources on whether the Dynamic Island will be fully removed or simply reduced, but most reports agree that the front will look cleaner than before.

iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max: Processor

Apple is expected to introduce the A20 Pro chipset. Built on TSMC’s upcoming 2nm process, the chip is said to use a new packaging method where the RAM is placed directly on the same wafer as the CPU, GPU, and Neural Engine. This tighter integration could improve speed, efficiency, and heat management. Early estimates point to around a 15 percent jump in performance and up to 30 percent better power efficiency compared to the previous generation, which could also support more advanced Apple Intelligence features.