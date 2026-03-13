After the success of the iPhone 17 series, Apple is gearing up for the launch of the iPhone 18 series devices later in the year. The iPhone 18 Pro will be arriving in September 2026, along with the Pro Max variant as Apple’s top-end smartphone lineup. While the Cupertino tech giant has not confirmed any details or specifications yet, leaks and rumours have revealed almost everything there is to know about these premium smartphones.

One of the biggest revelations this year related to the iPhone 18 lineup is the new launch pattern. Apple is likely to reserve the September launch event for the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, and a rumoured iPhone 18 Ultra foldable, alongside new Apple Watch variants. The standard iPhone 18 and iPhone 18e are expected to be launched later, i.e., in early 2027.

Therefore, in this article, we have focus on the iPhone 18 Pro variants and what they have to offer.

iPhone 18 Pro design

In a research note with investment firm GF Securities, analyst Jeff Pu reported that the Face ID flood illuminator will be relocated beneath the screen on the iPhone 18 Pro models. This will enable a more compact Dynamic Island on the devices, thus liberating more space in the display. The rest of the design is expected to remain unchanged, with a new bold red colourway being another design update.

iPhone 18 Pro display

The iPhone 18 Pro is rumoured to feature a 6.3-inch OLED display with support for a 120Hz refresh rate, which should deliver smoother scrolling, gaming and video playback. Reports suggest that the screen could offer up to 3,000 nits of peak brightness, making it easier to use the phone outdoors in bright sunlight.

Some leaks also hint that Apple may introduce design tweaks such as a smaller Dynamic Island or under-display Face ID, which could offer a cleaner and more immersive screen experience.

iPhone 18 Pro processor

Under the hood, the smartphone is expected to be powered by Apple’s upcoming A20 Pro chipset, which could be built using a more advanced 2nm manufacturing process for improved speed and energy efficiency. The device may also come with 12GB of RAM and storage options going up to 1TB, allowing users to handle heavy apps, gaming and multitasking with ease.

iPhone 18 Pro camera

Camera upgrades are also expected to be a major focus for Apple’s next flagship. The iPhone 18 Pro could feature a 48MP main rear camera along with improved zoom capabilities and enhanced image processing. On the front, Apple may continue offering a 18MP selfie camera designed for clearer video calls and selfies.

Some reports also suggest that Apple could introduce advanced photography features such as improved low-light performance and enhanced depth control.

iPhone 18 Pro, Pro Max: What to expect?

While these specifications are still based on leaks, the iPhone 18 Pro is shaping up to be a powerful upgrade in Apple’s flagship lineup. With improvements in performance, display technology and camera hardware, the device could once again set the benchmark for premium smartphones when it launches later in 2026.