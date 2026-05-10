Apple is still a few months away from launching its next flagship iPhones, but leaks about the upcoming iPhone 18 Pro lineup have already started appearing online. According to early reports, the new Pro models could arrive with several major upgrades, including a refreshed front design, improved cameras, a faster chipset, and better battery life.

If recent leaks are accurate, the iPhone 18 Pro Max could bring some of the biggest upgrades Apple has introduced to its Pro lineup in years. With several changes reportedly planned, many users may find it difficult to decide whether to buy the current iPhone models or wait for the new generation expected in 2026.

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Here’s a closer look at everything leaked so far about Apple’s upcoming iPhone 18 Pro lineup.

iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max expected launch timeline and price in India

According to recent reports, Apple may launch the iPhone 18 Pro series in early September 2026. The company usually holds its iPhone launch event during the first or second week of September, and this year is expected to follow the same pattern.

In India, the iPhone 18 Pro is expected to start at around Rs. 1,34,900. The larger iPhone 18 Pro Max could have a starting price of about Rs.1,54,900. These prices are based on early leaks and may change when Apple officially announces the phones.

iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max processor and performance

Both models are likely to be powered by Apple’s new A20 Pro chipset. This new processor is expected to offer faster performance and better power efficiency compared to previous iPhones.

The phones may also come with up to 12GB of RAM, which could help with smoother multitasking and better performance in heavy apps and games. Storage options are expected to go up to 1TB, giving users plenty of space for photos, videos and apps.

iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max display

The two Pro models may have slightly different screen sizes. The iPhone 18 Pro is expected to feature a 6.3-inch OLED display, while the iPhone 18 Pro Max could come with a larger 6.9-inch OLED screen.

Both phones are likely to support a 120Hz refresh rate, which helps make scrolling and animations smoother. Reports also suggest the display could reach up to 3,000 nits of peak brightness, which would make the screen easier to see outdoors and improve video viewing.

iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max camera

Apple is also expected to improve the camera system in the iPhone 18 Pro series. The phones may include a 48MP main rear camera with better zoom capabilities.

For selfies and video calls, the devices are expected to have a 12MP front camera. The overall camera system is likely to focus on better image quality and improved zoom performance.

What do we know so far?

At the moment, all these details are based on leaks and reports. Apple has not officially revealed the specifications or prices yet.

However, if the rumours turn out to be true, the iPhone 18 Pro series may focus on better performance, brighter displays and improved cameras rather than a major design change. More details about the phones are expected to appear as the launch date gets closer.