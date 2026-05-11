In a much-awaited relief, Apple’s new generation iPhone 18 Pro lineup may arrive later this year without a price hike. This could be a significant decision from the Cupertino-based tech giant, considering the rising cost of memory chips, affecting the industry. Also, with the rising production costs of the iPhones, Apple’s decision is an aggressive move that could shake up the smartphone market.

According to a new leak from analyst Jeff Pu, Apple is reportedly preparing “aggressive pricing” for the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max. This decision is being touted as a move that could help the company strengthen its position against increasingly expensive Android rivals.

Although no exact pricing details were shared by Jeff Pu. Some earlier reports by Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo had already hinted that Apple may not pass the rising supply chain costs to consumers.

If these leaks turn out to be true, the iPhone 18 Pro could start at around $1,099. Although the iPhone 18 Pro Max may continue at roughly $1,199 in the US market. Since price is not a concern here, is everything else you need to know about the iPhone 18 Pro Max.

iPhone 18 Pro Max Battery

The iPhone 18 Pro Max is expected to feature a larger battery compared to the previous generation. Leaks suggest the phone could pack a battery capacity of around 5,100mAh to 5,200mAh. The upcoming A20 Pro chipset is also expected to improve power efficiency and thermal management, which may help deliver better battery backup during gaming, video streaming and multitasking.

iPhone 18 Pro Max Display

Apple is expected to retain the 6.9-inch OLED display on the iPhone 18 Pro Max. The screen may support a 120Hz refresh rate and peak brightness levels of up to 3,000 nits. Reports also suggest the Dynamic Island could become smaller due to under-display Face ID technology. The display is expected to offer improved brightness, smoother scrolling and better visibility under sunlight.

iPhone 18 Pro Max Processor

The iPhone 18 Pro Max is likely to be powered by Apple’s upcoming A20 Pro chipset built on TSMC’s 2nm process. The processor is expected to deliver around 15 per cent faster performance and nearly 30 per cent better power efficiency compared to earlier models. Reports indicate the chip could feature improved AI processing, enhanced graphics performance and better heat control during heavy tasks and gaming.

iPhone 18 Pro Max Camera

The iPhone 18 Pro Max is expected to receive camera upgrades, including a new image sensor and variable aperture technology. Reports suggest the phone may continue with a triple rear camera setup while improving low-light photography and dynamic range. The upgraded camera system is also expected to deliver faster focus performance and better video recording quality in different lighting conditions.

iPhone 18 Pro Max Design

Leaks suggest the iPhone 18 Pro Max could feature a cleaner front design with a smaller Dynamic Island or under-display Face ID system. Apple may continue with titanium or premium metal construction while slightly increasing the thickness to accommodate a bigger battery. Reports also mention possible new colour options and improved cooling systems, including a larger vapour chamber.