Apple is expected to launch its next premium smartphones, the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max, in September 2026. While the company has not officially confirmed the details yet, several reports and leaks suggest that these models will bring noticeable improvements in design, performance, and camera features. Apple may also change how it launches iPhones, focusing first on its high-end Pro models.

iPhone 18 Pro Max, 18 Pro: Display

As for the display, sizes are likely to remain the same. The iPhone 18 Pro is expected to retain a 6.3-inch screen, while the Pro Max could stick with a 6.9-inch panel. There is still some disagreement among sources on whether the Dynamic Island will be fully removed or simply reduced, but most reports agree that the front will look cleaner than before.

iPhone 18 Pro Max, 18 Pro: Processor

Apple is expected to introduce the A20 Pro chipset. Built on TSMC’s upcoming 2nm process, the chip is said to use a new packaging method where the RAM is placed directly on the same wafer as the CPU, GPU, and Neural Engine. This tighter integration could improve speed, efficiency, and heat management. Early estimates point to around a 15 percent jump in performance and up to 30 percent better power efficiency compared to the previous generation, which could also support more advanced Apple Intelligence features.

iPhone 18 Pro Max, 18 Pro: Battery

This internal redesign may also free up space inside the chassis. Apple could use that extra room to improve cooling or fit in a larger battery. Battery upgrades are already being discussed, especially for the Pro Max model. The iPhone 18 Pro Max is said to be slightly thicker to accommodate a battery of around 5,100mAh. That could push the weight beyond 240 grams, making it heavier than earlier models, but many users may be willing to accept that trade-off for longer battery life

iPhone 18 Pro Max, 18 Pro: Price expectations

Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max in September 2026, following its usual launch cycle. Pricing, however, remains a big question mark. With the iPhone 17 Pro already starting at Rs 1,34,900 in India and the Pro Max at Rs 1,49,900, Apple may be cautious about pushing prices even higher. The iPhone 17 price hikes have already narrowed the room for another steep increase, especially in price-sensitive markets like India.

Final Thoughts

While exact pricing and specifications are yet to be announced, the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are shaping up to be strong upgrades. With better performance, improved displays, and smarter software, Apple’s 2026 Pro models could set a new benchmark for premium smartphones. Apple usually launches its new iPhones in September, and the iPhone 18 Pro Max is also expected to follow the same pattern. If things go as planned, the phone could be unveiled in September 2026.