After the success of iPhone 17 series Apple is gearing for the launch of the iPhone 18 series devices. The iPhone 18 Pro Max and iPhone 18 Pro will be arriving in September 2026. While the Cupertino Tech-giant has not confirmed any details or specifications yet. However there are a lot of insider leaks and rumours available for the device which give a good idea about them.

iPhone 18 Pro Max, iPhone 18 Pro: Display

As for the display, sizes are likely to remain the same. The iPhone 18 Pro is expected to retain a 6.3-inch screen, while the Pro Max could stick with a 6.9-inch panel. There is still some disagreement among sources on whether the Dynamic Island will be fully removed or simply reduced, but most reports agree that the front will look cleaner than before.

iPhone 18 Pro Max, iPhone 18 Pro: Processor

Apple is expected to introduce the A20 Pro chipset. Built on TSMC’s upcoming 2nm process, the chip is said to use a new packaging method where the RAM is placed directly on the same wafer as the CPU, GPU, and Neural Engine. This tighter integration could improve speed, efficiency, and heat management. Early estimates point to around a 15 percent jump in performance and up to 30 percent better power efficiency compared to the previous generation, which could also support more advanced Apple Intelligence features.

iPhone 18 Pro Max, iPhone 18 Pro: Battery

The improved battery life on the iPhone 18 Pro range will be thanks to the new, advanced chipset. Under their hoods, the devices will likely pack the A20 Pro processor. Therefore its result is anticipated to include improved performance, superior power efficiency, and better thermal management. Initial projections suggest roughly a 15% increase in performance and up to 30% better power efficiency compared to the prior generation. What this also means is on-device AI will improve, considering that AI features are a significant drain on power.

This layout could also create additional space within the Pro, which can be employed to fit enhanced cooling systems like a bigger vapour chamber or a larger battery.

Which leads us to another rumoured feature. A beefier battery has been a recurring theme in recent reports, particularly for the Pro Max. The iPhone 18 Pro Max is rumoured to be slightly thicker to accommodate a battery capacity of around 5,100mAh — with some sources citing up to 5,200mAh depending on the region or eSIM configuration.

iPhone 18 Pro Max, iPhone 18 Pro: Price expectations

Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max in September 2026, following its usual launch cycle. Pricing, however, remains a big question mark. With the iPhone 17 Pro already starting at Rs 1,34,900 in India and the Pro Max at Rs 1,49,900, Apple may be cautious about pushing prices even higher. The iPhone 17 price hikes have already narrowed the room for another steep increase, especially in price-sensitive markets like India