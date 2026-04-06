Apple’s upcoming iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are still months away from launch, but according to a MacRumors report the Cupertino tech giant could introduce some of its most significant camera upgrades in recent years. While improvements in performance and battery life are expected, the biggest focus seems to be on photography.

One of the most talked-about upgrades is a new 48-megapixel primary camera sensor. Reports suggest that Apple may switch from Sony to a custom sensor developed with Samsung.

This new sensor is expected to use a three-layer stacked design, which could improve how the camera captures light and detail. In simple terms, users can expect better photos, especially in low-light conditions, along with sharper and more detailed images.

Apple is also reportedly working on improving the overall camera hardware to deliver more professional-level photography. This shows the company’s continued push to make the iPhone a powerful tool not just for casual users, but also for creators and photographers.

DSLR-like features and better zoom capability

Another major upgrade being discussed is the introduction of a variable aperture system. This feature, commonly found in DSLR cameras, allows the lens to adjust how much light enters the sensor. If Apple brings this to the iPhone 18 Pro models, it would give users better control over exposure and depth of field, resulting in more natural-looking photos.

In addition to this, the telephoto camera is also expected to see improvements. Reports suggest that Apple may use a larger aperture lens for zoom shots, which could lead to better low-light performance and clearer images when zooming in.

Selfie Camera upgrades

There are also reports that the front camera could get an upgrade, possibly moving to a higher-resolution sensor for improved selfies and video calls. Along with this, Apple may refine its camera system further to enhance video recording, an area where iPhones already perform strongly.

Overall, while these details are based on leaks and rumours, the iPhone 18 Pro lineup could mark a major step forward in smartphone photography if these upgrades make it to the final product.

Expected launch date

The iPhone 18 series is expected to be launched in a different fashion from the iPhone 17 series. Leaks suggest that Apple would reserve the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, and iPhone Air 2 for the September 2026 launch event, thus presenting these models as Apple’s premium smartphone offerings.