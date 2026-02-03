Apple is preparing for a very busy 2026 ahead. Several reports suggest that the company could launch more than 20 new products in 2026, covering iPhones, iPads, Macs, wearables and even smart home devices. If these leaks turn out to be true, Apple fans may see new launches spread across the entire year instead of just a few big events.

The biggest reveal of 2026

This move shows Apple’s plan to refresh almost all its major product categories and reach both premium and budget buyers.

New iPhones and iPads

One of the first devices expected to launch is the iPhone 17e, a more affordable iPhone model. It is said to offer features usually seen on premium iPhones, such as Dynamic Island, MagSafe support and a powerful A19 chip, but at a lower price.

Apple is also expected to upgrade its iPads. The iPad Air may get the new M4 chip, making it faster and better for multitasking. The regular iPad could also see a processor upgrade, improving performance for daily use like browsing, streaming and studying.

MacBooks and Desktops

MacBooks users may see major upgrades too. The MacBook Air is likely to come with Apple’s upcoming M5 chip, offering better speed and battery life. The MacBook Pro lineup may also receive M5 Pro and M5 Max chips, making them more powerful for professionals.

Desktop Macs are not being ignored either. A refreshed Mac Studio is expected, and Apple may finally update its Studio Display, which has not seen a major change in a long time.

Smart Home Devices

Apple is also planning to grow its presence in the smart home space. Reports suggest the company may launch a smart home hub with a screen, designed to control devices and offer improved Siri features. Along with this, Apple may introduce its first HomeKit-enabled security camera, giving users more options to secure their homes within the Apple ecosystem.

The biggest announcements are likely to come in the second half of 2026. Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max, powered by the new A20 Pro chip. These phones may bring better cameras, faster performance and design refinements.

There are also strong rumours about Apple’s first foldable iPhone, which could arrive later in the year. If launched, it would be Apple’s entry into the foldable phone market, competing with brands like Samsung.

If these plans become reality, 2026 could be one of Apple’s biggest years. With new product options across price ranges and product categories, users will have more choices than ever. However, with so many launches lined up, people may want to plan their purchases carefully and wait for the right device.