Apple is preparing for a very busy 2026. The iPhone maker may launch around 11 new devices this year. These products could include new iPhones, iPads, and possibly even a foldable phone. This shows that Apple is trying to expand its lineup and bring more advanced features, especially those powered by artificial intelligence (AI), to its devices.

iPhone 18 Pro devices

According to MacRumors, the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are Apple’s next-generation iPhones, coming September 2026.

These smartphones may come with a new A20 Pro chip that will make them faster and more efficient. Users can expect better performance, smoother multitasking, and improved battery life.

In terms of design, Apple may not make big changes but will focus on small improvements. The Dynamic Island might become smaller, and the camera system could get upgrades like better control over light and focus.

These changes will help users take clearer and more professional-looking photos.

There are also rumours that Apple might change its launch strategy by releasing the Pro models first, while the standard versions could come later.

Foldable iPhone expected

One of the most expected devices to launch is Apple’s first foldable iPhone. This device is expected to have a book-style design that opens into a larger screen. It could offer a new way to use smartphones, especially for watching videos, gaming, and multitasking.

However, Apple may release this phone in limited numbers at first. The company usually takes a careful approach with new technology, so it may test the product before making it widely available.

The iPhone Fold is expected to come in a book-style design rather than a Motorola Razr-like flip phone form. Leaked renders show that the device may be wider than foldables like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 or the Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold.

The report suggests the foldable iPhone will pack a 7.8-inch crease-less OLED inner screen and a 5.5-inch outer display. This will give the iPhone fold a slightly compact form factor.

New iPad 12

Apple is also expected to introduce the iPad 12, which will likely be a more affordable option. It may come with an A18 chip and support Apple’s AI features. This means even budget devices will become smarter and more powerful.

Focus on AI

Overall, Apple’s 2026 plan shows a strong focus on AI and high-end products. The company wants to make its devices more connected and easier to use. If these launches happen as expected, 2026 could be a major year for Apple’s future.