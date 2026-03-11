Even though the next generation of Apple’s iPhone 18 series is still months away, rumours surrounding the upcoming iPhone 18 Pro have already started surfacing online. Early leaks suggest that the smartphone could bring several upgrades in performance, display technology and camera capabilities. While the company has not officially confirmed any details yet, industry reports give a glimpse of what users may expect from Apple’s next premium smartphone.

iPhone 18 Pro launch timeline and expected price

Apple typically unveils its new iPhone lineup in September each year, and the iPhone 18 Pro is expected to follow the same pattern. According to early reports, the device could be announced between September 3 and September 10, 2026, with pre-orders opening shortly after the launch event.

In India, the iPhone 18 Pro is expected to start at around Rs 1,34,900, placing it firmly in the premium smartphone segment. The larger Pro Max variant may start at approximately Rs 1,54,900, depending on storage options, reports Analytics Insight.

However, since these details are based on leaks and analyst reports, the final pricing could change at the time of the official launch.

iPhone 18 Pro design

In a research note with investment firm GF Securities, analyst Jeff Pu reported that the Face ID flood illuminator will be relocated beneath the screen on the iPhone 18 Pro models, enabling a more compact Dynamic Island on the devices.

iPhone 18 Pro display

The iPhone 18 Pro is rumoured to feature a 6.3-inch OLED display with support for a 120Hz refresh rate, which should deliver smoother scrolling, gaming and video playback. Reports suggest that the screen could offer up to 3,000 nits of peak brightness, making it easier to use the phone outdoors in bright sunlight.

Some leaks also hint that Apple may introduce design tweaks such as a smaller Dynamic Island or under-display Face ID, which could offer a cleaner and more immersive screen experience.

iPhone 18 Pro processor

Under the hood, the smartphone is expected to be powered by Apple’s upcoming A20 Pro chipset, which could be built using a more advanced manufacturing process for improved speed and energy efficiency. The device may also come with 12GB of RAM and storage options going up to 1TB, allowing users to handle heavy apps, gaming and multitasking with ease.

iPhone 18 Pro camera

Camera upgrades are also expected to be a major focus for Apple’s next flagship. The iPhone 18 Pro could feature a 48MP main rear camera along with improved zoom capabilities and enhanced image processing. On the front, Apple may continue offering a 12MP selfie camera designed for clearer video calls and selfies.

Some reports also suggest that Apple could introduce advanced photography features such as improved low-light performance and enhanced depth control.

What to expect

While these specifications are still based on leaks, the iPhone 18 Pro is shaping up to be a powerful upgrade in Apple’s flagship lineup. With improvements in performance, display technology and camera hardware, the device could once again set the benchmark for premium smartphones when it launches later in 2026.