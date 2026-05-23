Apple is expected to introduce the iPhone 18 Pro series later this year. The upcoming iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max could bring major upgrades, including Apple’s first 2nm chipset, under-display Face ID, variable aperture cameras, brighter displays, and bigger batteries. However, reports suggest the base‑model iPhone 18 may be delayed until spring 2027, while a more affordable variant, possibly the iPhone 18e, could join the family at a lower price point.

iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max expected price:

According to market analyst Jeff Pu, the iPhone maker is planning to use the “aggressive pricing” strategy for iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max. This suggests that the Cupertino-based tech giant could either keep the prices of the two smartphones unchanged from their predecessors or increase their prices marginally.

To recall, the iPhone 17 Pro was launched in India in September 2025 at a starting price of Rs. 1,34,900 for the base 256GB variant, while pricing the 512GB and 1TB storage options at Rs. 1,54,900 and Rs. 1,74,900, respectively. While, the iPhone 17 Pro Max was announced at a starting price of Rs. 1,49,900 for the 256GB, costing Rs. 1,69,900, Rs. 1,89,900, and Rs. 2,29,900 for the 512GB, 1TB, and 2TB configurations.

Rising costs of key components, particularly memory and storage parts like DRAM and NAND flash, pushed several OEMs to raise prices across different product categories in order to protect their profit margins.

iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max design, colour options:

As per Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple is testing a new colour option for the iPhone 18 Pro series. He notes that the new iPhones could be available in a deep red finish. The new red colour option will be limited to flagship iPhone 18 Pro models. Apple may retain the popular Cosmic Orange option while introducing the red variant as an additional choice.

The iPhone 18 Pro is expected to sport a 6.3‑inch OLED screen, while the iPhone 18 Pro Max is likely to keep the 6.9‑inch panel that debuted on the iPhone 17 Pro Max.

Beyond the size, the two displays should be very similar: both are expected to run at 120Hz with a possible peak brightness of up to 3,000 nits and a slightly smaller Dynamic Island cutout.

iPhone 18 Pro vs iPhone 18 Pro Max camera:

A recent report claimed that all iPhone 18 models would pack a 24MP selfie camera. For the rear cameras, Jeff Pu believes that iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max will offer a 48MP main with variable aperture, 48MP periscope telephoto, and 48MP ultrawide cameras.

iPhone 18 Pro vs iPhone 18 Pro Max battery:

The iPhone 18 Pro Max will probably give Apple room to fit a larger battery, just like in previous Pro Max models. To recall, the iPhone 17 Pro with a physical SIM slot carried a 3,988mAh cell, while the iPhone 17 Pro Max with the same setup came with a 4,823mAh battery.

iPhone 18 Pro vs iPhone 18 Pro Max chip:

The iPhone 18 Pro models and the foldable iPhone will use Apple’s A20 chip. The A20 will use TSMC’s 2nm process for power and efficiency improvements. The A20 chip will be packaged with TSMC’s Wafer-Level Multi-Chip Module (WMCM) technology

All about iPhone 18 and iPhone 18e:

New reports claim that Apple may push the launch of the standard iPhone 18 models and the next iPhone Air to early 2027, instead of releasing them alongside the Pro lineup later this year. An updated iPhone 18e is also expected to arrive sometime next year.

The base iPhone 18 is said to be getting only minor changes rather than a full redesign. Leaks suggest it could come with Apple’s A20 chip, a jump in memory from 8GB to 12GB, and a set of new AI-focused features designed to improve on-device performance and smarter system functions.

There is still uncertainty around the future of the iPhone Air series. Some rumours claim Apple may pause the lineup for a year, while others suggest a second-generation model is actively being developed.

If the new iPhone Air does launch, Apple is reportedly planning to improve two areas that drew criticism in the first version — battery performance and camera capabilities. Early leaks point to a larger battery and the addition of an ultra-wide rear camera for the upcoming model.

(Disclaimer: This article is based on inputs and reports shared by industry analysts. Financial Express has not independently verified the information mentioned.)