Leaks about Apple’s next flagship phones have already started appearing online months before their expected launch. Early reports suggest that the upcoming Apple iPhone 18 Pro and Apple iPhone 18 Pro Max could bring improvements in performance, display brightness and cameras. Apple has not officially confirmed any details yet, but the leaks give an early idea of what the company might launch later this year.

Expected launch timeline and price in India

According to recent reports, Apple may launch the iPhone 18 Pro series in early September 2026. The company usually holds its iPhone launch event during the first or second week of September, and this year is expected to follow the same pattern.

In India, the iPhone 18 Pro is expected to start at around Rs. 1,34,900. The larger iPhone 18 Pro Max could have a starting price of about Rs.1,54,900. These prices are based on early leaks and may change when Apple officially announces the phones.

iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max processor and performance

Both models are likely to be powered by Apple’s new A20 Pro chipset. This new processor is expected to offer faster performance and better power efficiency compared to previous iPhones.

The phones may also come with up to 12GB of RAM, which could help with smoother multitasking and better performance in heavy apps and games. Storage options are expected to go up to 1TB, giving users plenty of space for photos, videos and apps.

iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max display

The two Pro models may have slightly different screen sizes. The iPhone 18 Pro is expected to feature a 6.3-inch OLED display, while the iPhone 18 Pro Max could come with a larger 6.9-inch OLED screen.

Both phones are likely to support a 120Hz refresh rate, which helps make scrolling and animations smoother. Reports also suggest the display could reach up to 3,000 nits of peak brightness, which would make the screen easier to see outdoors and improve video viewing.

iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max camera

Apple is also expected to improve the camera system in the iPhone 18 Pro series. The phones may include a 48MP main rear camera with better zoom capabilities.

For selfies and video calls, the devices are expected to keep a 12MP front camera. The overall camera system is likely to focus on better image quality and improved zoom performance.

What we know so far?

At the moment, all these details are based on leaks and reports. Apple has not officially revealed the specifications or prices yet.

However, if the rumours turn out to be true, the iPhone 18 Pro series may focus on better performance, brighter displays and improved cameras rather than a major design change. More details about the phones are expected to appear as the launch date gets closer.