After the success of the iPhone 17 series, Apple is gearing up for the launch of the iPhone 18 series devices later in the year. The iPhone 18 Pro series will be arriving in September 2026, which consists of iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max variants as Apple’s top-end smartphone lineup.

While the Cupertino tech giant has not confirmed any details or specifications yet, a MacRumours report has revealed almost everything there is to know about these premium smartphones.

iPhone 18 Pro series camera

Apple is expected to use the same triple camera setup from last year for the iPhone 17 Pro Max series with three 48-megapixel cameras – a main, an ultrawide, and a 4x telephoto lens.

However, as per reports, the main sensor could get a variable aperture that would allow for greater control over exposure and depth of field. Low-light performance could also see improvements thanks to new sensor technology, possibly a three-layer stacked sensor supplied by Samsung.

The front camera is expected to be an 18-megapixel centre stage sensor carried over from last year.

iPhone 18 Pro series processor and battery

Apple is reportedly planning for notable performance upgrades for the iPhone 18 Pro series. The devices will likely use the yet-to-be-announced A20 Pro chipset. This chipset is rumoured to be built on a 2nm process allowing for improved performance and efficiency compared to the A19 Pro chipset in the iPhone 17 Pro series.

Additionally, the iPhone 18 Pro Max may feature a slightly larger battery, estimated between 5,100 and 5,200mAh, compared to last year’s model. To give you some context, the iPhone 17 Pro Max came with a battery capacity of 5,088mAh in the eSIM-only variant. The version with the physical SIM card slot, that is sold in India, has a 4,823mAh cell.

Apple is also expected to use its in-house C2 modem for improved 5G and LTE connectivity, a new N2 chip for better wireless performance.

iPhone 18 Pro series display

On the front, however, you could see some big changes with the iPhone 18 Pro models. As per reports, Apple will shrink the Dynamic Island on the two devices by as much as 35 per cent compared to last year.

This is possible due to the relocation of one Face ID component, the flood illuminator, beneath the screen, allowing for a more compact cutout while keeping front camera visibility in the top-left corner.

Though the displays themselves will likely be unchanged from last year a 6.3-inch OLED unit for the iPhone 18 Pro and a 6.9-inch OLED panel for the iPhone 18 Pro Max. Both devices are expected to get ProMotion, that is, a variable refresh rate up to 120Hz.

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iPhone 18 Pro series design

Apple brought a big design change with the iPhone 17 Pro models last year, with a large camera plateau. This time around, the Cupertino giant is expected to follow the same design but with changes to the colour scheme.

Reports indicate that the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max will swap the dual-tone design of their predecessors for a single-tone look – for the aluminium unibody and the glass backplate. It is likely that iPhone 18 Pro models will get a new deep red or burgundy shade instead of the Cosmic Orange we saw last year.

According to tipster Instant Digital, Apple is not planning to launch a black variant once again.

iPhone 18 Pro Max, iPhone 18 Pro: Launch date and price in India (Expected)

Apple will likely launch the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max in its fall 2026 event, likely to be held in September 2026. The two devices are expected to break cover alongside the rumoured iPhone fold.

Pricing details for the iPhone 18 Pro models are scarce for now. But it is likely that the prices may be carried over from the iPhone 17 Pro models. The iPhone 17 Pro starts in India at Rs 1,34,900 with the iPhone 17 Pro Max setting you back by Rs 1,49,900.