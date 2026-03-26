The Cupertino tech giant is planning for a completely new launch timeline for the iPhone 18 series. Additionally, there are also rumors of the first-ever foldable iPhone from Apple since Apple is celebrating its 50-year milestone this year. Therefore, Apple will have to make space in the already packed Annual September launch event.

Importantly, there are rumours floating on the internet that Apple is reportedly going to make one of the biggest changes to its iPhone launch strategy. According to MacRumors, the company might no longer release all new models at the same time. Instead, the iPhone 18 series is expected to arrive in two phases, with the more expensive iPhone 18 Pro models launching first, followed by the standard versions several months later.

iPhone 18: Display

The iPhone 18 will finally see the screen size increase. Since the rumors suggest that the Face ID notch, which eats a good amount of screen space, will finally be reduced to a pill-shaped cutout. With this change the screen-to-body ratio will increase and the device will have thinner and symmetrical bezels.

iPhone 18: Processor

Under the hood, the performance gains on the iPhone 18 are expected to be substantial. The upcoming models are anticipated to be powered by the A20 series chip, which is rumored to be manufactured on a cutting-edge 2-nanometer process. This next-generation chip is expected to deliver a significant boost in speed and power efficiency, thus allowing for more advanced on-device AI features and a smoother user experience. The A20 Pro chip is also expected to bring in a more efficient C2 modem, which is rumored to improve network connectivity and battery stamina.

iPhone 18: Camera

While Apple gave the iPhone 17 range a notable camera upgrade, the iPhone 18 is also set to receive a major upgrade to its cameras next year. While the Pro models get the variable aperture technology, the vanilla iPhone 18 may stick to the same camera setup we saw on the iPhone 17. Hence, you can expect a 48MP main sensor and a 48MP ultrawide camera, both of which could make do with better image processing and nicer camera app upgrades.

iPhone 18: Expected launch date and price

The iPhone 18 series is expected to be launched in a different fashion from the iPhone 17 series. Leaks suggest that Apple would reserve the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, and iPhone Air 2 for the September 2026 launch event, thus presenting these models as Apple’s premium smartphone offerings. By March 2027, Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 18 and iPhone 18e as two more affordable models, all in a bid to boost sales during the start of a new financial year. The iPhone 18 series is expected to maintain similar pricing to the iPhone 17, with the base model starting around Rs 85,000 in India.