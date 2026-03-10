Apple is gearing up for the release of its iPhone 18 series. After launching the final device in the iPhone 17 series the iPhone 17e, last week the focus now shifts on the iPhone 18 lineup. The series will contain the iPhone 18, iPhone 18 Pro and the iPhone 18 Pro Max.

However, according to several reports and sources the Cupertino-tech giant will go ahead and launch only the Pro devices this year in September. Meanwhile keeping the standard iPhone 18 and the iPhone 18e for the next financial year, possibly in early 2027.

iPhone 18

In terms of design, leaks suggest that Apple could make some noticeable changes. The iPhone 18 may come with a punch-hole front camera, moving away from the current notch or Dynamic Island. There are also rumours that Apple might introduce under-display Face ID, which would make the screen look cleaner.

The phone is expected to run on Apple’s A20 chipset, which should offer better performance and improved battery efficiency compared to earlier models. Users can also expect upgrades in battery life and connectivity features. Overall, the iPhone 18 looks like a solid upgrade for users who want Apple’s ecosystem at a slightly lower price.

iPhone 18 Pro

The iPhone 18 Pro is expected to be one of Apple’s most important launches in 2026. According to reports, it will likely be unveiled in September 2026, following Apple’s usual launch schedule for Pro models.

The expected starting price in India could be around Rs. 1,34,900, similar to previous Pro iPhones. This pricing puts it firmly in the premium segment.

One of the biggest talking points is the design. Apple may finally remove the Dynamic Island on the Pro model by introducing under-display Face ID. The phone is expected to feature a 120Hz ProMotion LTPO OLED display, offering smoother scrolling and better visuals.

Performance-wise, the iPhone 18 Pro could be powered by the A20 Pro chip, which is said to be faster and more power-efficient. Camera upgrades are also expected, with rumours pointing to a triple-camera setup with variable aperture, which could improve photos in low-light conditions.

iPhone 18 Pro Max

The iPhone 18 Pro Max will likely be Apple’s most advanced smartphone in this lineup. In India, its starting price is expected to be around Rs. 1,49,900, making it the most expensive model.

This phone is rumoured to feature a large 6.9-inch LTPO OLED display with ProMotion support. Like the Pro model, it may also come with under-display Face ID, giving users a full-screen experience.

The Pro Max is expected to use the A20 Pro processor, offering top-level performance for gaming, photography, and multitasking. Camera improvements are also expected, especially for users who prefer professional-level photography and video recording.

Overall, the iPhone 18 Pro Max is shaping up to be a powerful device aimed at users who want the best Apple has to offer.

iPhone 18, iPhone Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max expected India price

The expected price of the iPhone 18 in India is anticipated to start around Rs 85,000 for the base model. Additionally, the iPhone 18 Pro is expected to start at approximately Rs 1,34,900, while the iPhone 18 Pro Max could start at around Rs 1,54,900. These prices are based on early reports and may change upon the official launch.