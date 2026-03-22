The iPhone 17 series is still fresh, but the curiosity around the next generation iPhones keeps on brewing. Therefore, there are a lot of rumors and leaks around the iPhone 18 series smartphones. According to many unconfirmed reports, the Cupertino tech giant is gearing up for a different launch timeline for the iPhone 18 series devices. There are also rumors of the first-ever foldable iPhone from Apple since Apple is celebrating its 50-year milestone this year.

The most talked-about rumors floating on the internet are that Apple is reportedly going to do one of the biggest changes to its iPhone launch strategy in years with the upcoming iPhone 18 lineup. According to reports, the company might no longer release all new models at the same time. Instead, the iPhone 18 series is expected to arrive in two phases, with the more expensive iPhone 18 Pro models launching first, followed by the standard versions several months later.

iPhone 18 specifications

The iPhone 18 is rumored to use Apple’s next-generation A20 chip built on TSMC’s 2-nanometer process. It is also rumored to feature 12GB of RAM, a big jump from previous base models. This increase is likely aimed at supporting more advanced AI features in future versions of iOS, likely iOS 27.

There are also reports that Apple is working on brighter displays across the lineup, with the company aiming for significantly higher peak brightness levels than current models. The standard iPhone 18 may keep a similar design and screen size but with improved internals and better performance.

iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max specifications

iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are expected to retain the overall design language of recent Pro models, including the triple-camera setup on the back. However, some refinements are likely. Reports suggest the front could feature a slimmer dynamic island, giving the display a slightly cleaner look.

Apple is also rumored to introduce a variable-aperture main camera on the Pro models, which could allow better control over depth of field and improve low-light photography. Apple is reportedly also planning to tweak the camera control button introduced in recent iPhones, possibly simplifying it and switching to a pressure-based mechanism instead of capacitive sensing.

The Pro models may run on a more powerful A20 Pro chip, and they could also debut Apple’s next-generation in-house 5G modem, often referred to as the C2, as the company continues to reduce its reliance on Qualcomm components.

According to leaks, the iPhone 18 Pro series is expected to launch between September 3 and September 10, 2026. In India, the iPhone 18 Pro may start at approximately Rs 1,34,900.