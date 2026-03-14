After the success of the iPhone 17 series, Apple is all set to launch the iPhone 18 series. According to rumors, the iPhone 18, along with the iPhone 18e, will launch early next year, while the iPhone 18 Pro and the Pro Max variant will release this year with significant upgrades in performance, photography, and display technology.

Rumors around the series suggest Apple is upgrading the chipset, refining design cues, and adding more advanced camera systems, setting the stage for an ambitious year ahead. Coming in September 2026, the iPhone 18 lineup will include Apple’s first foldable iPhone, reports MacRumors.

Since the iPhone 18 standard model and the iPhone 18 Pro are the two most awaited models, here is everything we know about them:

ALSO READ Can AI predict floods before they happen? Google unveils new tool to warn people early

iPhone 18 Specifications

The regular iPhone 18 is rumored to follow a different timeline than Apple’s usual launch schedule, with reports indicating it may not launch until spring 2027. This is a split-release strategy that separates it from the Pro models.

Although details remain limited, leaks hint at a few key points for the base model:

Chipset: Likely powered by the Apple A20, a next-generation chip expected to bring improved performance and efficiency over the A19 series.

Display: Expected to retain a high-quality OLED panel with a smooth 120 Hz refresh rate.

Camera: The front camera saw a notable bump to 24 MP, up from 18 MP on earlier models.

Connectivity: The new C2 modem with improved power efficiency and broader 5G support is widely anticipated for all models in the iPhone 18 series.

Overall, the standard iPhone 18 is likely to feel familiar physically but gain meaningful boosts under the hood compared with its predecessor.

ALSO READ Amazon employee reveals AI writes 95 percent of her code, earns 2 promotions for outstanding work

iPhone 18 Pro Specifications

Chip: An A20 Pro chip built on a 2 nm process architecture is expected to power the Pro model, delivering better performance and efficiency.

Display: A 6.27-inch LTPO OLED panel with a 120 Hz refresh rate, possibly with a smaller Dynamic Island or under-display Face ID.

Memory and Storage: Reports suggest 12 GB RAM with a storage tier starting from 256 GB.

Camera: Major camera enhancements, including a variable aperture main sensor for better lighting control, a first for iPhones.

Battery: Slightly larger battery than the previous generation.

Face ID: Under-screen Face ID may arrive, moving toward a more seamless front-display look.

This blend of hardware and computational upgrades positions the iPhone 18 Pro as a performance and photography standout for 2026.

According to leaks, the iPhone 18 Pro series is expected to launch between September 3 and September 10, 2026. In India, the iPhone 18 Pro may start at approximately Rs 1,34,900.