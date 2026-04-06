The Apple iPhone 18 is all set to get a new timeline of release. The iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are anticipated to launch in September 2026, while the standard iPhone 18 and the more affordable iPhone 18e are likely to arrive in spring 2027. A foldable iPhone is also expected to be introduced alongside the Pro models later in the year, reports MacRumors. We’re expecting the iPhone 18 lineup to bring surprises.

iPhone 18: Display

The iPhone 18 will finally see the screen size increase. Since the rumors suggest that the Face ID notch, which eats a good amount of screen space, will finally be reduced to a pill-shaped cutout.

With this change, the screen-to-body ratio will increase, and the device will have thinner and symmetrical bezels.

iPhone 18: Camera

While Apple gave the iPhone 17 range a notable camera upgrade, the iPhone 18 is also set to receive a major upgrade to its cameras next year.

While the Pro models get the variable aperture technology, the vanilla iPhone 18 may stick to the same camera setup we saw on the iPhone 17.

Hence, you can expect a 48MP main sensor and a 48MP ultrawide camera, both of which could make do with better image processing and nicer camera app upgrades.

iPhone 18: Processor

Under the hood, the performance gains on the iPhone 18 are expected to be substantial. The upcoming models are anticipated to be powered by the A20 series chip, which is rumored to be manufactured on a cutting-edge 2-nanometer process.

This next-generation chip is expected to deliver a significant boost in speed and power efficiency, thus allowing for more advanced on-device AI features and a smoother user experience. The A20 Pro chip is also expected to bring in a more efficient C2 modem, which is rumored to improve network connectivity and battery stamina.

Apple iPhone 18 expected price in India and release date

The Apple iPhone 18 will most probably bring a base model with 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage where the 12GB thing is an upgrade over its predecessor. It will be available in the Indian market at a starting price of Rs 89,900.

The device may launch in the USA for $849, for AED 2999 in Dubai, for 629 Pound in the UK, and for CAD 1099 in Canada. Coming to the release date, there are high chances that we will get to see the device making a debut in March 2026 alongside the iPhone 18e.