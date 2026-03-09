The iPhone 18 series scheduled to launch next year. Moreover, since we have talked a great deal about the iPhone 18 Pro models in the past, and hence, we decided to focus on the vanilla iPhone 18 – the one that most people are likely to buy.

The iPhone 18, unlike the other variants, is expected to have minimal yet value-centric changes. This means that you could expect a familiar design and other base features on the standard model

iPhone 18: Display

The iPhone 18 will finally see the screen size increase. Since the rumours suggest that Face ID notch which eats a good amount of screen space will finally be be reduced to a pill shaped cutout. With this change the screen to body ratio will increase and the device will have thinner and symmetrical bezels.

iPhone 18: Processor

Under the hood, the performance gains on the iPhone 18 are expected to be substantial. The upcoming models are anticipated to be powered by the A20 series chip, which is rumoured to be manufactured on a cutting-edge 2-nanometer process. This next-generation chip is expected to deliver a significant boost in speed and power efficiency, thus allowing for more advanced on-device AI features and a smoother user experience. The A20 Pro chip is also expected to bring in a more efficient C2 modem, which is rumoured to improve network connectivity and battery stamina.

iPhone 18: Camera

While Apple gave the iPhone 17 range a notable camera upgrade, the iPhone 18 is also set to receive a major upgrade to its cameras next year. While the Pro models get the variable aperture technology, the vanilla iPhone 18 may stick to the same camera setup we saw on the iPhone 17. Hence, you can expect a 48MP main sensor and a 48MP ultrawide camera, both of which could make do with better image processing and nicer camera app upgrades.

iPhone 18: Expected launch date and price

The iPhone 18 series is expected to be launched in a different fashion from the iPhone 17 series. Leaks suggest that Apple would reserve the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max and iPhone Air 2 for the September 2026 launch event, thus presenting these models as Apple’s premium smartphone offerings. By March 2027, Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 18 and iPhone 18e as two more affordable models, all in a bid to boost sales during the start of a new financial year. The iPhone 18 series is expected to maintain similar pricing to the iPhone 17, with the base model starting around Rs 85,000 in India.