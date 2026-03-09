Apple has launched two new smartphones the iPhone 17e and the iPhone 17. The iPhone 17e is the more affordable option, while the iPhone 17 offers some additional features and upgrades. In India, there is roughly an Rs. 18,000 price difference between the two models. Because of this, many buyers are wondering whether spending the extra money is really worth it. Here is a closer look at the key differences between the two phones.

Apple iPhone 17e vs Apple iPhone 17: Display and Design

One of the biggest differences between the iPhone 17e and the iPhone 17 is the display.

The iPhone 17e comes with a 6.1-inch OLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate. This type of screen is similar to what Apple used in earlier standard iPhone models.

The iPhone 17, on the other hand, features a slightly larger 6.3-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The higher refresh rate makes scrolling, gaming, and animations feel much smoother.

Another noticeable design difference is on the front of the phone. The iPhone 17 includes Apple’s Dynamic Island, which displays notifications and alerts in an interactive way. The iPhone 17e continues to use the older notch design.

Apple iPhone 17e vs Apple iPhone 17: Camera

The camera setup is another area where the two phones differ. The iPhone 17e has a single 48-megapixel rear camera. It can capture high-quality photos and record videos in 4K resolution, making it suitable for everyday photography.

The iPhone 17 features a dual-camera system. It includes a 48-megapixel main camera along with a 48-megapixel ultra-wide camera. This allows users to take wider shots, such as landscapes and group photos.

There is also a difference in the front camera. The iPhone 17 comes with a more advanced selfie camera, while the iPhone 17e has a simpler front camera designed mainly for selfies and video calls.

Apple iPhone 17e vs Apple iPhone 17: Performance and Hardware

Performance is closely connected to the hardware inside a smartphone. The processor, memory, and graphics capabilities all affect how smoothly a device runs.

Both the iPhone 17e and iPhone 17 are powered by Apple’s A19 chip, which means they offer fast performance and support Apple’s latest AI features.

However, the iPhone 17 includes slightly stronger hardware, such as more RAM and improved graphics performance. This helps the phone handle multitasking, gaming, and other demanding tasks more efficiently.

Another advantage is charging speed. The iPhone 17 supports faster charging compared to the iPhone 17e.

Apple iPhone 17e vs Apple iPhone 17: Battery

Battery life is also slightly better on the iPhone 17, though both phones are designed to last through a full day of regular use.

Apple iPhone 17e vs Apple iPhone 17: Price

In terms of pricing, the iPhone 17e is the more budget-friendly option, while the iPhone 17 costs about Rs. 18,000 more but offers a smoother display, improved cameras, and stronger hardware.