Apple’s iPhone 17, which launched in 2025, set a new standard for what a high-end phone should be like. However, the features come with a premium price; therefore, people look for other devices that offer similar features without the price. Some of these devices include the OnePlus 15, IQOO 15, Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, and Vivo X300.

iQOO 15

The iQOO 15 is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor with a dedicated Q3 gaming chip for better performance. It has a 6.85-inch 2K AMOLED display at a 144 Hz refresh rate, a 50 MP triple rear camera (Sony IMX921 main with OIS), and a 32 MP selfie shooter. A significantly large 7000mAh silicon-carbon battery supports 100W wired and wireless charging. IP68/IP69-rated build, stereo speakers, and up to 16GB RAM/1TB storage make it a gaming-centric phone.

OnePlus 15

The OnePlus 15 features a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset for flagship performance and efficiency. Its 6.8-inch LTPO AMOLED screen delivers QHD+ resolution at 120 Hz with Dolby Vision. Cameras include a 50MP Sony LYT-808 main (OIS), a 50MP ultra-wide, and a 50MP telephoto (3x optical zoom), plus a 32MP front. Powered by a 6000 mAh battery with 100W SUPERVOOC charging. IP68 resistance, the Alert Slider, and OxygenOS 15 on Android 16 are going to improve.

Vivo X300

The Vivo X300 has a MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ processor with a V3+ imaging chip for photography. A 6.67-inch LTPO AMOLED display offers 1.5K resolution and 120Hz refresh. Zeiss-tuned cameras feature a 50MP Sony IMX921 main (OIS), a 50MP ultra-wide, and a 50MP periscope telephoto (3.7x zoom), alongside a 32MP front. The 5700mAh battery gets 90W FlashCharge. OriginOS 5, an IP68/IP69 rating, and an ultra-slim 7.8 mm design might appeal to creators.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra features the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chipset with advanced AI capabilities. It boasts a 6.9-inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X display at QHD+ resolution and a 120 Hz refresh rate, protected by Gorilla Armor 2. The camera module includes a 200MP main sensor (OIS), a 50MP ultra-wide, a 10MP 3x telephoto, and a 50MP 5x periscope telephoto, plus a 12MP front camera. A 5000 mAh battery supports 45 W wired, 15 W wireless, and reverse charging. S Pen integration, an IP68 rating, up to 16GB RAM/1TB storage, and One UI 7 on Android 15 deliver a premium feel.