iPhone 17 Pro is the most searched word in tech category for the month of February. Co-incidentally since the Valentine Day is approaching the iPhone 17 Pro is being offered at a discounted price on Vijay sales and Apple India official website. Therefore, if you are eyeing the viral Cosmic Orange iPhone 17 Pro the battle between the official Apple India Store and retail giant Vijay Sales has created a massive price war, offering savings of up to Rs. 6,000 on the device.

iPhone 17 Pro Vijay Sales Discount

Vijay Sales has significantly reduced the price of the iPhone 17 Pro. The device is listed at Rs. 1,72,900 for the 1TB-Cosmic Orange variant on Vijay Sales website. This is already down from the usual listed price of Rs 1,74,900. Additionally to sweeten the deal even more people can avail the Rs. 4,000 bank offer (HDFC/ICICI), the price drops to Rs. 1,68,900.

Vijay Sales is offering a flat exchange bonus of Rs. 4,000 which is not inclusive of the buyer’s older phones trade in value. This will surely be a good bonus on top of the existing bank discounts.

Apple India Official Store

Apple India has launched the Valentine Days Sale on it’s website offering discount on the iPhone 17 Pro. Apple for the iPhone 17 Pro (1TB), is offering an instant discount of Rs. 5,000 on ICICI, American Express, and Axis Bank cards, bringing the effective price to Rs. 1,69,900.

The real highlight here is the Apple Trade-in program, which offers an industry-leading value of up to Rs. 64,000 for older models

iPhone 17 Pro Specifications at a Glance

The iPhone 17 Pro stands out as Apple’s most powerful smartphone to date, featuring major advancements in design, performance, and photography.

Processor

Apple A19 Pro chip with 6-core CPU, 6-core GPU, hardware-accelerated ray tracing, and 16-core Neural Engine for superior performance in gaming, AI tasks, and multitasking. Paired with an advanced vapor chamber cooling system integrated into the aluminum unibody for sustained high performance.

Camera System

Triple 48MP Fusion rear cameras (Main with sensor-shift OIS, Ultra-Wide with 120° FOV, and Telephoto with 4x optical zoom, enabling up to 8x optical-quality zoom via sensor crop). Front: 18MP Center Stage camera supporting smarter group selfies, flexible framing, and Dual Capture (simultaneous front and rear video recording).

Battery and Charging

Approximately 3,998-4,000 mAh capacity delivering breakthrough all-day (and beyond) battery life; supports 25W MagSafe wireless charging.

Where should you buy it ?

For the best straight-up discount, Vijay Sales wins with a lower effective entry price and additional loyalty rewards. It is the ideal platform for buyers who don’t have a high-end iPhone to trade in but want the lowest possible checkout price.

However, the Apple India Store is the superior choice if you are trading in a recent flagship (like an iPhone 15 or 16 Pro), as their base trade-in rates are significantly higher than third-party retailers. Apple also wins for those who value the “experience” offering free personalization and the security of direct-from-manufacturer delivery.