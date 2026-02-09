With Valentine’s Day around the corner, Vijay Sales has announced attractive discounts on the iPhone 17 Pro, making Apple’s premium smartphone more affordable for Indian buyers. The limited-time offer is aimed at shoppers looking to gift a high-end phone or upgrade their current device during the festive shopping period.

Discounts up to Rs. 7,000 available

As part of the Valentine’s Day sale, the iPhone 17 Pro is available with combined discounts of up to Rs. 7,000. These savings include instant cashback offers and bank-specific deals. Buyers using HDFC Bank credit cards on EMI can get an instant discount of up to Rs. 4,500. Customers using ICICI Bank or Axis Bank cards can also avail discounts of up to Rs. 4,000, depending on the payment method.

Vijay Sales has also announced reduced prices on several Apple products during the sale. This includes iPhones, iPads, MacBooks, and other accessories, with some Apple devices starting at prices as low as Rs. 50,390 after offers.

How Vijay Sales’ deal is compared to Apple’s sale?

Apple India is also running its own Valentine’s Day sale, offering instant cashback and exchange bonuses on eligible devices. However, Vijay Sales stands out by offering direct bank discounts and easy EMI options, which reduce the final price immediately without needing an exchange. This makes it a better option for buyers who want instant savings rather than trade-in benefits.

Why this deal is worth considering?

The iPhone 17 Pro usually comes with a high price tag, so discounts on the latest flagship model are rare. With Valentine’s Day deals now live, this could be a good opportunity for buyers who were waiting for a price drop. Whether buying as a gift for a loved one or upgrading to a premium smartphone, the ongoing offers make the iPhone 17 Pro a more practical choice for a limited time.