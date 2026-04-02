Ahead of iPhone 18 series launch, Vijay Sales is offering discounts on the iPhone 17 Pro. The iPhone 17 Pro (256GB) is listed at a price of Rs.1,32,490, which can be brought down to Rs. 1,27,990. Potential customers using ICICI and Axis Bank cards can avail discounts of up to Rs. 4,000. Meanwhile, HDFC cardholders can get instant discounts of up to Rs. 4,500. Finally, for those opting for EMI, HDFC cardholders can enjoy a discount of up to Rs. 4,500 on the listed price.

iPhone 17 Pro specifications at a glance

The iPhone 17 Pro stands out asApple’smost powerful smartphone to date, featuring major advancements in design, performance, and photography.

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Processor:

Apple A19 Pro chip with 6-core CPU, 6-core GPU, hardware-accelerated ray tracing, and 16-core Neural Engine for superior performance in gaming, AI tasks, and multitasking. Paired with an advanced vapor chamber cooling system integrated into the aluminum unibody for sustained high performance.

Camera System:

Triple 48MP Fusion rear cameras (Main with sensor-shift OIS, Ultra-Wide with 120° FOV, and Telephoto with 4x optical zoom, enabling up to 8x optical-quality zoom via sensor crop). Front: 18MP Center Stage camera supporting smarter group selfies, flexible framing, and Dual Capture (simultaneous front and rear video recording).

Battery and charging:

Approximately 3,998-4,000 mAh capacity delivering breakthrough all-day (and beyond) battery life; supports 25W MagSafe wireless charging.

Design and build:

Aerospace-grade aluminum unibody frame (lighter and better heat dissipation than previous titanium), IP68 water and dust resistance, and Ceramic Shield on both front and back.

Colours:

Available in striking Cosmic Orange, Deep Blue, and Silver.

Other features:

iOS 26 with Apple Intelligence enhancements, Camera Control button, Action button, Wi-Fi 7, and advanced video capabilities like ProRes RAW.

Apple may launch iPhone 18 soon:

Apple is preparing to launch its highly anticipated iPhone 18 series. Following the recent release of the final model in the iPhone 17 lineup, the iPhone 17e, attention is now turning to the next generation. The iPhone 18 series is expected to include the iPhone 18, iPhone 18 Pro, and iPhone 18 Pro Max.

Reports suggest that this year, Apple may release only the Pro models in September, while the standard iPhone 18 and the iPhone 18e could be held back for the next financial year, potentially arriving in early 2027.