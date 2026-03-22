Vijay Sales, one of India’s largest offline retailers, is offering discounts on the iPhone 17 Pro Max. The iPhone 17 Pro Max (256GB) is listed at a price of Rs. 1,47,900, which can be brought down to Rs. 1,37,900. Individuals having the ICICI and Axis card can avail upto Rs. 2,000. Meanwhile, HDFC cardholders can get up to Rs. 4,500 instant discount. Lastly, for people wanting the EMI option, HDFC cardholders can get upto Rs. 4,500 discount on the listed price.

The price drop comes amid growing buzz around Apple’s next-generation iPhone lineup. Nonetheless, buying the iPhone 17 Pro Max at this discounted price is a good decision considering the discount. Therefore, in this article, we have mentioned the specifications of the iPhone 17 Pro Max.

iPhone 17 Pro Max Processor:

Apple A19 Pro chip with 6-core CPU, 6-core GPU, hardware-accelerated ray tracing, and 16-core Neural Engine for superior performance in gaming, AI tasks, and multitasking. Paired with an advanced vapor chamber cooling system integrated into the aluminum unibody for performance.

iPhone 17 Pro Max Camera System:

Triple 48MP Fusion rear cameras (main with sensor-shift OIS, ultra-wide with 120° FOV, and telephoto with 4x optical zoom, enabling up to 8x optical-quality zoom via sensor crop). Front: 18MP Center Stage camera supporting smarter group selfies, flexible framing, and Dual Capture (simultaneous front and rear video recording).

iPhone 17 Pro Max Battery and Charging:

Approximately 4,832 mAh capacity delivering reliable all-day battery life; supports 25W MagSafe wireless charging.

iPhone 17 Pro Max Design and build:

An aerospace-grade aluminum unibody frame has been used, which Apple says is lighter and helps in heat dissipation than previous titanium, IP68 water and dust resistance, and Ceramic Shield on both the front and back.

iPhone 17 Pro Max Colors:

Available in striking Cosmic Orange, Deep Blue, and Silver.

iPhone 17 Pro Max Other features:

iOS 26 with Apple Intelligence enhancements, a Camera Control button, an Action button, Wi-Fi 7, and advanced video capabilities like ProRes RAW.

Meanwhile, for people eagerly awaiting the iPhone 18 series, there are reports that Apple may adopt a staggered launch schedule for the iPhone 18 series. The Pro models are expected to debut in September this year, while the standard iPhone 18 could be introduced in March next year.

