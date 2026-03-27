The iPhone 17 is available at a discount. Therefore, people who are interested in buying the device. The 256GB variant is currently available on the Vijay Sales website at a discounted price, thanks to the bank offers and deals. Vijay Sales is offering discounts of up to Rs. 6,500. However, do note that the offer is available only for a limited period until stock lasts.

What is the deal?

The Apple iPhone 17 was launched in India at a starting price of Rs 82,900. On Vijay Sales’ official website, this flagship device is listed for Rs 80,900, a direct price cut of Rs 2,000. Also, you can get an additional discount of Rs 4,500 on HSBC Bank credit card EMI transactions. Alternatively, you can get a Rs 4,000 discount on HDFC Bank credit card EMI transactions.

Here is everything you need to know about the device.

iPhone 17 Display

The phone is equipped with a 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with HDR 10 support. Additionally, the device comes with 3000 nits of peak brightness in outdoor conditions. Add to it the 120 Hz refresh rate and oleophobic coating that prevents fingerprint smudges. The compact size of the smartphone looks appealing; however, it’s very subjective due to some people preferring bigger displays.

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iPhone 17 Processor

iPhone 17 is powered by the A19 Bionic chipset, which is a processor based on TSMC’s 3nm fabrication process. The processor has 6 cores, which breaks down into 2 performance cores and 4 efficiency cores. The smartphone comes with an 8 GB RAM option and 256 GB and 512 GB storage options.

iPhone 17 Cameras

The camera module in the iPhone 17 series is a two-sensor one. The smartphone has two cameras, a 48MP primary sensor along with a 48MP ultrawide sensor. The ultrawide sensor can provide 8x optical zoom. The front camera is an 18MP one.

Should you buy the iPhone 17?

With the iPhone 18 series expected to arrive in September 2026, buying the iPhone 17 right now means getting the flagship device at a discounted price. Thus, it makes complete sense to buy this smartphone. However, if you are not in a rush, waiting for the iPhone likely brings the price even down, helping you grab the phone at an even better value.