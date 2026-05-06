The Flipkart SASA LELE Sale is right around the corner starting on May 8 and is one of the best opportunities for smartphone buyers, especially those eyeing Apple’s premium iPhone 17 lineup.

This year, the sale focuses heavily on the latest iPhone 17 series, alongside attractive price cuts on older iPhone models. One of the biggest deals is the standard iPhone 17, now available at Rs. 71,990, offering flagship-level performance at a comparatively accessible price.

For those looking for premium features, the iPhone 17 Pro starts at Rs. 109,900, while the top-end iPhone 17 Pro Max is listed at Rs. 124,900. These prices make the Pro models especially appealing for users seeking advanced camera systems, high-end performance, and Apple’s latest innovations. Interestingly, the more affordable iPhone 17e is also part of the sale at Rs. 60,900, targeting users who want a newer iPhone experience without stretching their budget too far.

Specifications at a glance

iPhone 17 Pro Max

The iPhone 17 Pro Max features a 6.9-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and is powered by Apple’s A19 Pro chip. It includes a triple rear camera setup with improved zoom and low-light performance, along with a 24MP front camera. The phone offers up to 1TB of storage, a larger battery, a USB-C port, and runs on the latest iOS.

iPhone 17 Pro

The iPhone 17 Pro has a 6.5-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and is powered by the A19 Pro chip. It offers a triple camera system with improved zoom, a 24MP front camera, up to 1TB of storage, a USB-C port, and runs on iOS 19 with advanced AI features.

iPhone 17e

The iPhone 17e features a 6.1-inch OLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate and runs on the A19 chip. It includes a dual-camera setup, a 12MP front camera, up to 256GB of storage, USB-C charging, and runs on iOS 19 with standard performance upgrades.

iPhone 17

The iPhone 17 comes with a 6.3-inch OLED display and 120Hz refresh rate, powered by the A19 chip. It has a dual rear camera system, a 24MP front camera, up to 512GB of storage, a USB-C port, and runs on iOS 19 with improved AI features.

For people eager about the iPhone 18 Pro series devices. Both of them are reportedly going to be released in 2026. According to rumours, the devices might come with significant hardware upgrades like a 200MP camera sensor and a higher refresh rate display panel.