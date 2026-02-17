Apple’s iPhone 17 series is available in India on platforms like Amazon and Flipkart. At the same time, many Indian buyers are still checking Apple Store prices in countries like the USA, Singapore, Canada, and Australia to see if they can save money. As of February 3, 2026, the stronger Indian Rupee has reduced the price difference, but some models are still cheaper abroad.

This comparison shows Indian online prices alongside official Apple Store prices in these countries, converted into INR using current exchange rates. It helps you understand where the iPhone 17 offers better value and whether it makes more sense to buy it in India or from overseas.

iPhone 17:

For the base iPhone 17, prices in India on Amazon is Rs. 74,900 and Flipkart is Rs. 74,990. The USA Apple Store offers it slightly cheaper, making it the most affordable option if you can buy it abroad at Rs. 72,149. Canada is close to Indian pricing at Rs. 74,717 while Singapore is at Rs. 92,475 and Australia is at 88, 626 and clearly more expensive for this model.

iPhone 17 Air:

The iPhone 17 Air is priced higher in India, especially on Flipkart at Rs. 93,900. The USA again stands out as the cheapest market, with noticeable savings compared to Indian prices at Rs. 90,209. Canada is moderately priced, at Rs. 95,894 but Singapore and Australia cost significantly more, making them less attractive options for this variant.

iPhone 17 Pro:

For the iPhone 17 Pro, Indian prices cross Rs.1.25 lakh, which is much higher than the USA and Canada. Buying this model from the USA can result in major savings, while Canada also offers a better deal than India. Singapore and Australia remain on the expensive side, though Singapore comes closer to Indian pricing.

iPhone 17 Pro Max:

The price gap is most visible with the iPhone 17 Pro Max. In India, it is priced well above Rs. 1.4 lakh, while the USA Apple Store offers it at a much lower price. Canada also provides good value compared to India, whereas Singapore and Australia are almost as expensive as the Indian market.

What the numbers show

For base models like the iPhone 17, the price difference between India and overseas markets is now marginal. Canada and the USA undercut Indian pricing slightly, but the gap is small enough that warranty coverage and convenience may matter more than savings.

The iPhone Air stands out. Amazon India’s price is almost identical to the US converted price, effectively removing any incentive to buy this model from abroad.

The biggest difference appears with the Pro models. The iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max remain significantly cheaper in the USA, with the Pro Max costing over Rs 30,000 less than Amazon India. Canada also offers notable savings on Pro variants.

Singapore and Australia are closer to Indian pricing on paper. However, Singapore allows tourists to claim a GST refund, which can reduce effective prices further, making it relevant for frequent international travellers.

Does buying iPhones from Abroad cheaper?

Purchasing the iPhone 17 lineup from abroad can be logical financially for the the Pro and Pro Max devices. In particular Pro and Pro Max iPhones are economical to buy in USA or Canada. However the iPhone 17 base variant and the iPhone 17 Air, the Indian pricing of the device has become competitive enough that local buying is more practical one warranty support, exchange offers and no-carry risks are considered.