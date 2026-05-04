Apple’s iPhone 17 series, launched last year at a premium price, continues to attract buyers searching online for the best deals. Although e-commerce platforms like Amazon and Flipkart frequently offer discounts on the iPhone 17 series, many buyers still compare Apple Store prices in the USA, Singapore, Canada, UAE, and Australia to see if they can save money.

Since this is an overwhelming task for people to monitor and track the prices of iPhone 17 devices and convert into INR (taking into account current forex rates). We have done a comparison of Indian prices of the iPhone 17 series devices alongside official Apple Store prices in the aforementioned countries.

This is helpful for people to make informed decisions about where the iPhone 17offers better value and whether it makes more sense to buy it in India or from overseas.

iPhone 17:

For the base iPhone 17, prices in India on Amazon is Rs. 82,900 and on Flipkart is Rs. 82,900. The USA Apple Store offers it slightly cheaper, making it the most affordable option if you can buy it abroad at Rs. 76,082. Canada is even cheaper compared to Indian pricing at Rs. 78,800, while Singapore is at Rs. 96,500 and Australia is at 95,000 and clearly more expensive for this model. While UAE offers this at Rs. 81,700.

iPhone 17 Air:

The iPhone 17 Air is priced higher in India, especially on Flipkart at Rs. 99,000. The USA is expensive compared to the indian market, with noticeable savings compared to Indian prices at Rs. 1,19,900. Canada is the cheapest priced, at Rs. 84,200 but Singapore and Australia cost significantly more, at Rs. 93,400 and Rs. 88,300 respectively making them less attractive options for this variant.

iPhone 17 Pro:

For the iPhone 17 Pro, Indian prices start around Rs.1,34,900, which is much higher than the USA equivalent of about Rs. 96,600. Buying this model from the USA can result in major savings, while Canada also offers a better deal than India at roughly Rs. 1,00,200. Singapore and Australia remain on the expensive side, with Australia at about Rs.1,02,100 and Singapore closer to Indian pricing at around Rs.1,06,300. The UAE offers this model at approximately Rs. 1,06,800.

iPhone 17 Pro Max:

The price gap is most visible with the iPhone 17 Pro Max. In India, it is priced around Rs.1,54,900, while the USA Apple Store offers it at about Rs.1,10,000. Canada also provides good value at roughly Rs.1,16,000 compared to India, whereas Singapore is at Rs.1,19,000 and Australia at Rs.1,18,000, almost as expensive as the Indian market. The UAE offers this model at around Rs.1,16,000.

Is buying iPhones from abroad cheaper?

Purchasing the iPhone 17 lineup from abroad can be financially logical for the Pro and Pro Max devices. In particular, Pro and Pro Max iPhones are economical to buy in the USA or Canada.

However, with the iPhone 17 base variant and the iPhone 17 Air, the Indian pricing of the device has become competitive enough that local buying is more practical one warranty support, exchange offers and no-carry risks are considered.