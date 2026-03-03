Apple’s latest iPhone 17 series launched at a premium price which has resulted in buyers scouring different websites to get the best deals on their favourite iPhones. Although e-commerce platforms like Amazon and Flipkart bring a lot of sales every now and then offering discounts on iPhone 17 series. However many people still are comparing the Apple Store prices including the USA, Singapore, Canada, UAE and Australia to see if they can save money.

Since this is a overwhelming task for people to monitor and track the prices of iPhone 17 devices and convert into INR (taking into account current forex rates). Therefore we have done a comparison of Indian prices of the iPhone 17 series devices alongside official Apple Store prices in aforementioned countries.

This is helpful for people to make informed decisions about where the iPhone 17 offers better value and whether it makes more sense to buy it in India or from overseas.

iPhone 17:

For the base iPhone 17, prices in India on Amazon is Rs. 82,900 and Flipkart is Rs. 82,900. The USA Apple Store offers it slightly cheaper, making it the most affordable option if you can buy it abroad at Rs. 72,700. Canada is close to Indian pricing at Rs. 77,800 while Singapore is at Rs. 80,500 and Australia is at 91,000 and clearly more expensive for this model. While UAE offers this at Rs. 77,100.

iPhone 17 Air:

The iPhone 17 Air is priced higher in India, especially on Flipkart at Rs. 99,000. The USA again stands out as the cheapest market, with noticeable savings compared to Indian prices at Rs. 81,900 Canada is the cheapest priced, at Rs. 84,200 but Singapore and Australia cost significantly more, at Rs. 93,400 and Rs. 88,300 respectively making them less attractive options for this variant.

iPhone 17 Pro:

For the iPhone 17 Pro, Indian prices cross Rs.1.34,900, which is much higher than the USA and Canada at Rs. 96,600. Buying this model from the USA can result in major savings at RS. , while Canada also offers a better deal than USA at Rs. 1,00,200. Singapore and Australia remain on the expensive side, with Australia at Rs. 1,02,100 though Singapore comes closer to Indian pricing at Rs. 1,06,300. While the UAE offers this at Rs. 1,06,800.

iPhone 17 Pro Max:

The price gap is most visible with the iPhone 17 Pro Max. In India, it is priced well above Rs. 1,49,900, while the USA Apple Store offers it at a much lower price of Rs. 1,09,300. Canada also provides good value at Rs. 1,09,100 compared to India, whereas Singapore is at Rs. 1,19,200 and Australia at Rs. 1,18,700 are almost as expensive as the Indian market. While the UAE offers this at Rs. 1,15,800.

Does buying iPhones from abroad cheaper?

Purchasing the iPhone 17 lineup from abroad can be logical financially for the the Pro and Pro Max devices. In particular Pro and Pro Max iPhones are economical to buy in USA or Canada. However the iPhone 17 base variant and the iPhone 17 Air, the Indian pricing of the device has become competitive enough that local buying is more practical one warranty support, exchange offers and no-carry risks are considered.