Croma has launched its Valentine’s Day sale, offering exciting discounts on smartphones, tablets, wearables, and other tech gadgets. The highlight of the sale is Apple’s iPhone 17 series, which can now be purchased at unbelievable prices, when combining trade-in offers, bank discounts, and promotional bonuses. This makes one of Apple’s most premium smartphones more accessible to buyers.

How will bank discounts work?

The offers are being given to cards from ICICI, Axis and American Express. Once an eligible card is applied during checkout, the cashback is deducted immediately, reducing the effective price of the product.

Additionally, customers can avail a discount of upto 10 percent on select products using the HDFC Tata Neu Credit Card.

iPhone 17

The iPhone 17 features a 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with ProMotion 120 Hz and up to 3000 nits brightness, powered by Apple’s A19 chip with a 6-core CPU and 5-core GPU for smooth performance. It has a 48 MP Dual Fusion rear camera system, an 18 MP Center Stage front camera, up to 512 GB storage, IP68 water resistance, all-day battery life with fast charging, and runs iOS 26 with Apple Intelligence.

Croma Price: Rs. 82,900

iPhone 17 Pro

The iPhone 17 Pro features a 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with 120 Hz ProMotion and up to 3000 nits brightness, powered by the A19 Pro chip with a 6-core CPU, 6-core GPU, and 16-core Neural Engine. It has triple 48 MP Fusion rear cameras with advanced zoom, an 18 MP front camera, up to 1 TB storage, Ceramic Shield 2 durability, IP68 water resistance, and excellent battery life.

Croma Price: Rs. 1,34,900

iPhone 17 Pro Max

The iPhone 17 Pro Max has a 6.9-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with ProMotion 120 Hz and up to 3000 nits peak brightness, powered by the Apple A19 Pro chip with a powerful CPU and GPU. It offers up to 2 TB storage, a triple 48 MP Fusion rear camera system with advanced zoom, an 18 MP Center Stage front camera, long battery life with fast charging, and IP68 water resistance.

Croma Price: Rs. 1,49,900