Apple has rolled out its Valentine’s Day Sale in India since its the season of love. Therefore, to celebrate this occasion and play cupid, Apple has decided to roll out a Valentine’s Day Sale in India. The Cupertino based tech giant is offering discounts across all of its iPhone 17 portfolio. The Valentine Days Sale is now live on Apple India’s official website.

During the Valentine Day Sale, Apple will be offering bank-related cashback and credit card discounts. Instead of offering direct price cuts on devices which the company always does during sales on it’s website.

How will bank discounts work?

The offers are being given to cards from ICICI, Axis and American Express. Once an eligible card is applied during checkout, the cashback is deducted immediately, reducing the effective price of the product.

Apart from the discount itself, the rest of the buying experience remains unchanged. Delivery estimates, pickup options, and payment steps follow Apple’s usual process.

iPhone 17 Specifications and Price

The iPhone 17 has a 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with ProMotion up to 120Hz, Dynamic Island, and Always-On display. It is powered by the A19 chip which includes 8GB RAM and storage options of 256GB or 512GB. It also has a 48MP dual Fusion camera system supports 10x digital zoom.

During the Apple’s Valentine Day Sale the device is available at a price of Rs.77,90o. This is inclusive of a Rs. 5,000 instant Bank cashback.

iPhone 17 Pro Specifications and Price

The iPhone 17 Pro has a 6.3-inch LTPO Super Retina XDR display with always-on ProMotion at 120Hz, powered by the A19 Pro chip (6-core CPU, 6-core GPU, 16-core Neural Engine) and 12GB RAM. It features a triple 48MP camera array with LiDAR, 5x optical zoom, and 8K video. Battery life reaches 33 hours, with titanium frame, USB-C, and advanced AI features.

During the Valentine Day Sale the device is available at a discounted price of Rs.1,29,900. This is inclusive of a Rs. 5,000 instant Bank cashback.

iPhone 17 Pro Max Specifications and Price

The iPhone 17 Pro Max features a 6.9-inch LTPO Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion up to 120Hz, Always-On, and 3000 nits peak brightness. It runs on the A19 Pro chip with 12GB RAM, offering superior performance and AI capabilities. The triple 48MP camera system includes LiDAR, 5x telephoto zoom, and 8K video support, backed by a 5000mAh battery.

During the Valentine Day Sale the device is avialable at a discounted price of Rs.1,44,900. This is inclusive of a Rs. 5,000 instant Bank cashback.