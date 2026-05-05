The iPhone 17 has emerged as the world’s best-selling smartphone in the first quarter of 2026, overtaking its premium sibling, the iPhone 17 Pro Max. This development marks a shift in consumer preference, with more buyers opting for the standard model over high-end variants.

iPhone 17 captured around 6% of global smartphone sales

According to a recent report by Counterpoint Research, the iPhone 17 captured around 6% of global smartphone sales during the quarter. The Pro Max and Pro versions followed in second and third place, respectively, showing Apple’s continued dominance in the global smartphone market.

“iPhone 17 continues to outperform its predecessor owing to key upgrades like higher base storage, camera resolution, display refresh rate, bringing the smartphone closer to the Pro variants and providing overall value for a larger market,” Senior Counterpoint analyst Harshit Rastogi.

“The smartphone registered double-digit YoY growth in key markets like China, the US and 3x in South Korea for the quarter. Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max and Pro captured the following two spots, offering even more advanced capabilities across camera, battery and new colour, material and finish,” Rastogi added.

Industry analysts attribute this shift to significant upgrades in the standard model. The iPhone 17 introduced features such as a 120Hz refresh rate display and higher base storage of 256GB, making it more attractive to a wider range of users.

These improvements have narrowed the gap between the base and Pro models, reducing the need for consumers to spend extra for premium features.

Shift in consumer buying trends

The rise of the iPhone 17 suggests a broader shift in smartphone buying behaviour. Consumers are increasingly looking for devices that balance performance, features, and price rather than opting only for top-tier flagship models. Apple’s decision to upgrade core features in the iPhone 17 appears to have paid off, helping it capture a larger share of global sales.

With strong demand and improved offerings, the iPhone 17 has set the tone for the rest of 2026, reinforcing Apple’s position as a leader in the global smartphone market.

Among the other phones in the top 10 list are five models from Samsung, all from its Galaxy A series: Galaxy A07, Galaxy A56, Galaxy A36, Galaxy A17 5G, and Galaxy A17 4G.