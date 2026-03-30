Before you start to worry, here’s the reason – AI. The rapid development of AI has made tech firms go berserk, hogging all the chips and, more lately, RAM components for training the next ChatGPT or Gemini. Those who were manufacturing RAM and other chip components are now happy supplying their bigger customers, prioritising production for the server farms rather than caring for the usual devices that people like you and me consider purchasing.

Some of the additional factors include supply chain disruptions from the Iran conflict, affecting helium supplies (critical for chip manufacturing), and broader inflation. For Indian consumers, a weaker Rupee is further compounding the pain.

Hence, the mega hike in prices for the Sony PlayStation 5 console came as no surprise, considering the console’s reliance on the RAM component. The same can be said for the elevated price of the iPhone 17, which is substantially more expensive than its predecessor. Even Android flagships are not exempt from the ‘RAMaggedon’.

It’s not just physical tech products. Have you seen how Netflix costs more now than it used to? Yes, Netflix!

Here’s a list of everything technology that costs more than before, with some owing the inflation to AI while others have different reasons – all still going to drain your wallet.

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iPhones, Samsung Galaxy, and flagships cost more

The iPhone 17 and its derivatives have launched with higher price tags this year, but what’s surprising everyone is how pricey the older models have gotten. The previous generation iPhone 16 and iPhone 15 have seen a reduction in discounts, with buyers effectively witnessing a price hike between Rs 5,000 and Rs 10,000. The reduction in discounts could make many prospective buyers consider the iPhone 17e, which is now pricier too.

And it isn’t just iPhones. Samsung raised prices for its Galaxy S26 series, while Nothing increased the cost of its Phone (4a) series, compared to their predecessors – the Phone 4a starts at Rs 31,999.

Mid-range and budget phones are being impacted the most, with experts warning of further increases later in 2026. A basic Redmi Note 15 now starts at Rs 22,999, whereas the beefier Redmi Note 15 Pro costs Rs 40,000! The recently announced Samsung Galaxy A57 starts from Rs 58,999, touching almost the Galaxy S territory.

PlayStation 5 price hike

Sony announced its second PS5 price increase in less than a year. In the US, effective April 2, 2026:

– Standard PS5 Disc Edition: $649.99 (up $100)

– Digital Edition: $599.99 (up $100)

– PS5 Pro: $899.99 (up $150)

Similar hikes are expected in other markets, including India. Sony cited “continued pressures in the global economic landscape,” as the main reason behind the price hike.

Laptops went pricey

The MacBook Air M5 recently launched with an inflated price tag. The 13.5-inch variant of the MacBook Air now starts at Rs 1,19,900 for the base spec model – this is substantially higher than the previous MacBook Air M4’s price of Rs 99,900. Similar price hikes have also been observed across all other MacBook models launched this year. The saving grace for Apple, however, is the low-cost MacBook Neo starting at Rs 69,900, catering to students and young professionals.

The same applies to Windows-based laptops from other manufacturers, where the price hikes are more notable than before. The supply chain shortage and the AI race is bleeding affordable Windows laptops, making them cost much more than ever.

Even Netflix became pricey!

Netflix, too, has raised its subscription prices, but the reason here isn’t AI or RAM shortage. The streaming giant raised US subscription prices again, with the ad-supported plan now costing $8.99 (up from $7.99). The Standard plan costs $19.99 (up from $17.99), and the Premium plan costs $26.99 (up from $24.99). The price hikes are attributed to Netflix’s massive investments in content production, especially in video podcasts and live events.

As far as India is concerned, the prices remain unchanged for the time being.

Experts warn that memory price pressures may not ease until 2027, meaning consumers should expect higher prices across gadgets and entertainment services throughout 2026 and beyond.