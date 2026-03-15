The Apple iPhone 16 Plus originally launched in India with a starting price of Rs. 89,900. However, the phone is currently listed at around Rs. 71,890 on Vijay Sales, which means the device is already available at a discount of over Rs 18,000 compared to the launch price.

On top of this reduction, buyers can also use certain bank offers to bring the price down further. Some HDFC Bank credit card EMI transactions offer an extra discount of up to Rs. 3,500, while ICICI Bank credit card EMI users may get around Rs. 3,000 off. After applying these offers, the effective price of the device can come close to about Rs. 68,000 depending on the payment option.

The base Apple iPhone 16 has also become noticeably cheaper compared to its launch price. The phone was originally introduced in India at about Rs. 79,900 for the 128GB variant. Now several retailers are selling the device for roughly Rs. 64,900. When additional bank discounts are applied, the effective price can drop even further to around 60,900.

iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus Display

The iPhone 16 comes with a 6.1-inch while iPhone 16 Plus comes with 6. 3 Super Retina XDR display, delivering bright, vibrant, and sharp visuals. Its enhanced brightness makes it easy to use outdoors, while the curved edges provide a more immersive viewing experience. Whether streaming videos, playing games, or browsing apps, the display offers excellent color accuracy and fluid touch response, maintaining Apple’s reputation for superior screen technology.

iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus Camera

Apple has upgraded the iPhone 16 models with a camera system that captures sharp, detailed images in various lighting conditions. Low-light photography is improved thanks to advanced Night Mode, while portrait shots look more natural and cinematic. Video enthusiasts can benefit from cinematic video recording and enhanced stabilization features, making this device ideal for content creation and photography.

iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus Processor and Performance

Powered by the A18 Bionic and A18 Pro Bionic chipsets respectively, the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus handles demanding tasks with ease. Gaming, multitasking, and app launches are smooth and responsive. The processors also support advanced AI and machine learning, enabling features like real-time photo processing, faster app recommendations, and improved battery optimization. Users can expect seamless performance across all iOS functions.

iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus Design and Build

Apple with the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus offers a durable ceramic shield front, glass back, and lightweight body, the phone is both stylish and practical. Their ergonomic design ensures comfort for daily use, while water and dust resistance adds durability. Available in multiple colors, the devices combine aesthetics with robustness.