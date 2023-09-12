iPhone 15 versus iPhone 14: Specs, price changes to expect

iPhone 15 launch: Apple is expected to announce the iPhone 15 lineup tonight at its annual fall event dubbed as “Wonderlust event” this year. The event will start at 10:30PM IST and will be livestreamed on Apple website as well as on YouTube.

With the release of the iPhone 14 lineup last year, Apple made some minor changes to the design and camera system. However, the iPhone 15 is expected to be a more significant upgrade, with new features and improvements across the board.

There are a number of key differences between the new models and the iPhone 14 lineup that was released last year. Here is a closer look at some of the key differences between the iPhone 15 and iPhone 14:

Design: The iPhone 15 is expected to have a similar design to the iPhone 14, but there are a few subtle changes. The iPhone 15 is expected to have the interactive notch aka Dynamic Island across all four phones in the series and a new customisable Action button in place of the mute switch on Pro models. Apple introduced the Dynamic Island with iPhone 14 but the notch was kept exclusive to Pro models. This time we could see it expanding across all four phones resulting in similar looking phones in the family, atleast from the front. Further, the 2023 models are said to come with Titanium built making the phone lighter in weight yet sturdier.

Display: The rumours suggest that we could see similar screen sizes in iPhone this time. This means the basic model could feature a 6.1-inches screen while the iPhone 15 Plus could feature a 6.7-inches display. The Pro Max could get a 6.69-inches display while the Pro model could get 6.12-inches screen.

However, there are rumours that Apple will shrink the bezel size in iPhone 15 Pro series. It could be reduced from 0.086 inches to 0.059 inches. Further, the Pro models could flaunt a straight-edged design replacing the curvy look.

Camera: The iPhone 15 is expected to have a major upgrade to its camera system. The main sensor is rumoured to be 48 megapixels, and the Pro models could also have a new periscope lens for improved zoom capabilities.

Processor: The iPhone 15 is expected to be powered by the A16 Bionic chip, which is rumoured to be a significant upgrade over the A15 Bionic chip in the iPhone 14. The A16 Bionic chip is expected to be made using a new 4nm process, and it could also have a new GPU that is 30% faster than the GPU in the A15 Bionic chip. The 15 Pro models could be powered by A17 chip.

Price: The new iPhones are expected to be pricier than the previous models owing to the titanium built and major camera upgrades this time. While the standard iPhone 15 and Plus could be priced same as last year’s, the Pro model could get $100 price hike and the Pro Max may get a $200 increase.

Which phone should you buy?

It is too early to say this and it is advisable to wait till launch to know the answer of this question. However, if you are looking for the best possible iPhone experience, then the iPhone 15 is the phone for you. However, if you are on a budget, then the iPhone 14 is still a great option. Ultimately, the decision of which phone to buy comes down to your individual needs and budget.

