iPhone 15 to boost fast charging with USB-C, but only with Apple-Certified cables: Report

iPhone 15 is expected to come with USB-C. While this information has been part of rumour reports for some time now, latest news is that Apple’s upcoming iPhone 15 could feature optimized performance for fast charging with USB-C, according to Ming-Chi Kuo, a reliable Apple analyst.

The current iPhone 14 models support up to 20W of maximum charging speed, while the Pro models support up to 27W. This means that users can charge their iPhones faster, but only if they have the right charger and cable. Kuo claims that the faster charging speeds will only work with Apple-certified USB -C cables.

“I believe Apple will optimize the fast charging performance of MFi-certified chargers for the iPhone 15. Among Apple’s chargers, the 20W USB-C model is the most cost-effective choice for iPhone users, resulting in strong replacement demand for 20W USB-C chargers,” Kuo was quoted by Medium.com.

Apple no longer ships charging adapter with the iPhone in the box. Users have to buy it separately in case they don’t have one. Apple currently offers two affordable options including a 20W USB Type-C adapter and a 30W adapter. Kuo’s latest claims suggests that users will not just have to buy a new adapter but also a new Apple-certified USB-C cable to fast charge their iPhone 15. This means that even if you have a compatible adapter it may not fast charge your iPhone 15.

Kuo in his survey has found that Apple has raised its projected total shipment of the 20W USB-C charger by a substantial 120% for the second and third quarters of 2023. Additionally, Apple has set a target shipment of approximately 70 million units for the 20W USB-C charger in the fourth quarter of 2023. This optimistic forecast is driven by an anticipated surge in demand for 20W USB-C chargers due to the iPhone 15 series’ transition to USB-C.

Further, the 20W USB-C charger shipments in 2023 is expected to see 30–40% YoY growth, amounting to 230–240 million units owing to the strong replacement demand.