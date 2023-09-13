iPhone 15 series too pricey in India? Here’s what it costs in other markets, where it’s cheapest to buy

Apple had its mega event last night which confirmed the release of four new smartphones to the iPhone 15 lineup including the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max. It is similar to the erstwhile iPhone lineup. Sadly, no iPhone “Ultra” this year and maybe with iPhone 16 or 17, who knows?

Let’s talk about what just launched and the available iPhones to buy now. We have four iPhones, similar to the previous year. iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus come in three storage variants: 128GB, 256GB, and 512 GB. The colour options are Blue, Pink, Green, Yellow, and Black.

Moving forward to the iPhone 15 Pro, we get four storage variants: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB. And, the costliest iPhone ever – iPhone 15 Pro Max, comes in three storage variants – 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB.



iPhone 15 iPhone 15 Plus iPhone 15 Pro iPhone 15 Pro Max 128GB Rs 79,900 Rs 89,900 Rs 1,34,900 —————— 256GB Rs 89,900 Rs 99,900 Rs 1,44,900 Rs 1,59,900 512GB Rs 1,09,900 Rs 1,19,900 Rs 1,64,900 Rs 1,79,900 1TB —————— —————— Rs 1,84,900 Rs 1,99,900 iPhone 15 series starts at Rs 79,900 and goes up to Rs 1,99,900 for the iPhone 15 Pro Max 1TB variant.

iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max prices in US, UK, India, Germany, China, Japan and Dubai

Note that this is the starting price for the base variant i.e., 128 GB for iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, and 256 GB for iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max.



iPhone 15 iPhone 15 Plus iPhone 15 Pro iPhone 15 Pro Max US USD 799 USD 899 USD 999 USD 1,199 UK GBP 799 GBP 899 GBP 999 GBP 1,199 India INR 79,900 INR 89,900 INR 134,900 INR 159,900 Germany EUR 949 EUR 1,099 EUR 1,199 EUR 1,449 China CNY 5,999 CNY 6,999 CNY 7,999 CNY 9,999 Japan JPY 1,24,800 JPY 139,800 JPY 1,59,800 JPY 1,89,800 Dubai DH 3,399 DH 3,399 DH 4,299 DH 5,099 iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus cost more in Germany, while India pays the premium for iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Where is the iPhone 15 series most expensive, and where is it cheapest?

For the sake of price comparison of iPhone 15 across the world, we will convert the local currencies to INR.



iPhone 15 iPhone 15 Plus iPhone 15 Pro iPhone 15 Pro Max US Rs 66,263 Rs 74,577 Rs 82,873 Rs 91,169 UK Rs 82,530 Rs 92,787 Rs 1,03,108 Rs 1,23,751 Germany Rs 84,571 Rs 97,879 Rs 88,973 Rs 1,06,786 China Rs 69,296 Rs 80,793 Rs 92,336 Rs 1,15,423 Japan Rs 70,298 Rs 78,755 Rs 90,022 Rs 1,06,922 Dubai Rs 76,747 Rs 76,765 Rs 97,091 Rs 1,15,158 India Rs 79,900 Rs 89,900 Rs 1,34,900 Rs 1,59,900 Note: Bold denotes the cheapest, and Italics denotes the costliest being sold. Actual price may vary.

Therefore, the iPhone 15 series costs the cheapest in the USA. Talking about the other major iPhone markets, the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus cost the most in Germany. What shouldn’t be ignored is the major difference between US and Indian pricing for iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max. iPhone 15 Pro costs Rs 82,873 in the US, and Rs 1,34,900 here in India. iPhone 15 Pro Max costs Rs 159,900 in India, whereas it costs about Rs 91,169 in the US.

Follow FE Tech Bytes on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook.