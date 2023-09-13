iPhone 15 series too pricey in India? Here’s what it costs in other markets, where it’s cheapest to buy

Apple had its mega event last night which confirmed the release of four new smartphones to the iPhone 15 lineup including the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max. It is similar to the erstwhile iPhone lineup. Sadly, no iPhone “Ultra” this year and maybe with iPhone 16 or 17, who knows?
Let’s talk about what just launched and the available iPhones to buy now. We have four iPhones, similar to the previous year. iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus come in three storage variants: 128GB, 256GB, and 512 GB. The colour options are Blue, Pink, Green, Yellow, and Black.
Moving forward to the iPhone 15 Pro, we get four storage variants: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB. And, the costliest iPhone ever – iPhone 15 Pro Max, comes in three storage variants – 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB.
|iPhone 15
|iPhone 15 Plus
|iPhone 15 Pro
|iPhone 15 Pro Max
|128GB
|Rs 79,900
|Rs 89,900
|Rs 1,34,900
|——————
|256GB
|Rs 89,900
|Rs 99,900
|Rs 1,44,900
|Rs 1,59,900
|512GB
|Rs 1,09,900
|Rs 1,19,900
|Rs 1,64,900
|Rs 1,79,900
|1TB
|——————
|——————
|Rs 1,84,900
|Rs 1,99,900
iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max prices in US, UK, India, Germany, China, Japan and Dubai
Note that this is the starting price for the base variant i.e., 128 GB for iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, and 256 GB for iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max.
|iPhone 15
|iPhone 15 Plus
|iPhone 15 Pro
|iPhone 15 Pro Max
|US
|USD 799
|USD 899
|USD 999
|USD 1,199
|UK
|GBP 799
|GBP 899
|GBP 999
|GBP 1,199
|India
|INR 79,900
|INR 89,900
|INR 134,900
|INR 159,900
|Germany
|EUR 949
|EUR 1,099
|EUR 1,199
|EUR 1,449
|China
|CNY 5,999
|CNY 6,999
|CNY 7,999
|CNY 9,999
|Japan
|JPY 1,24,800
|JPY 139,800
|JPY 1,59,800
|JPY 1,89,800
|Dubai
|DH 3,399
|DH 3,399
|DH 4,299
|DH 5,099
Where is the iPhone 15 series most expensive, and where is it cheapest?
For the sake of price comparison of iPhone 15 across the world, we will convert the local currencies to INR.
|iPhone 15
|iPhone 15 Plus
|iPhone 15 Pro
|iPhone 15 Pro Max
|US
|Rs 66,263
|Rs 74,577
|Rs 82,873
|Rs 91,169
|UK
|Rs 82,530
|Rs 92,787
|Rs 1,03,108
|Rs 1,23,751
|Germany
|Rs 84,571
|Rs 97,879
|Rs 88,973
|Rs 1,06,786
|China
|Rs 69,296
|Rs 80,793
|Rs 92,336
|Rs 1,15,423
|Japan
|Rs 70,298
|Rs 78,755
|Rs 90,022
|Rs 1,06,922
|Dubai
|Rs 76,747
|Rs 76,765
|Rs 97,091
|Rs 1,15,158
|India
|Rs 79,900
|Rs 89,900
|Rs 1,34,900
|Rs 1,59,900
Therefore, the iPhone 15 series costs the cheapest in the USA. Talking about the other major iPhone markets, the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus cost the most in Germany. What shouldn’t be ignored is the major difference between US and Indian pricing for iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max. iPhone 15 Pro costs Rs 82,873 in the US, and Rs 1,34,900 here in India. iPhone 15 Pro Max costs Rs 159,900 in India, whereas it costs about Rs 91,169 in the US.
