iPhone 15 series too pricey in India? Here’s what it costs in other markets, where it’s cheapest to buy

Written by Abhinav Anand
Updated:
Apple had its mega event last night which confirmed the release of four new smartphones to the iPhone 15 lineup including the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max. It is similar to the erstwhile iPhone lineup. Sadly, no iPhone “Ultra” this year and maybe with iPhone 16 or 17, who knows?

Let’s talk about what just launched and the available iPhones to buy now. We have four iPhones, similar to the previous year. iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus come in three storage variants: 128GB, 256GB, and 512 GB. The colour options are Blue, Pink, Green, Yellow, and Black.

Moving forward to the iPhone 15 Pro, we get four storage variants: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB. And, the costliest iPhone ever – iPhone 15 Pro Max, comes in three storage variants – 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB.  


iPhone 15iPhone 15 PlusiPhone 15 ProiPhone 15 Pro Max
128GBRs 79,900Rs 89,900Rs 1,34,900——————
256GBRs 89,900Rs 99,900Rs 1,44,900Rs 1,59,900
512GBRs 1,09,900Rs 1,19,900Rs 1,64,900Rs 1,79,900
1TB————————————Rs 1,84,900Rs 1,99,900
iPhone 15 series starts at Rs 79,900 and goes up to Rs 1,99,900 for the iPhone 15 Pro Max 1TB variant.

iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max prices in US, UK, India, Germany, China, Japan and Dubai

Note that this is the starting price for the base variant i.e., 128 GB for iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, and 256 GB for iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max.


iPhone 15iPhone 15 PlusiPhone 15 ProiPhone 15 Pro Max
USUSD 799USD 899USD 999USD 1,199
UKGBP 799GBP 899GBP 999GBP 1,199
IndiaINR 79,900INR 89,900INR 134,900INR 159,900
GermanyEUR 949EUR 1,099EUR 1,199EUR 1,449
ChinaCNY 5,999CNY 6,999CNY 7,999CNY 9,999
JapanJPY 1,24,800JPY 139,800JPY 1,59,800JPY 1,89,800
DubaiDH 3,399DH 3,399DH 4,299DH 5,099
iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus cost more in Germany, while India pays the premium for iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Where is the iPhone 15 series most expensive, and where is it cheapest?

For the sake of price comparison of iPhone 15 across the world, we will convert the local currencies to INR.


iPhone 15iPhone 15 PlusiPhone 15 ProiPhone 15 Pro Max
USRs 66,263Rs 74,577Rs 82,873Rs 91,169
UKRs 82,530Rs 92,787Rs 1,03,108Rs 1,23,751
GermanyRs 84,571Rs 97,879Rs 88,973Rs 1,06,786
ChinaRs 69,296Rs 80,793Rs 92,336Rs 1,15,423
JapanRs 70,298Rs 78,755Rs 90,022Rs 1,06,922
DubaiRs 76,747Rs 76,765Rs 97,091Rs 1,15,158
IndiaRs 79,900Rs 89,900Rs 1,34,900Rs 1,59,900
Note: Bold denotes the cheapest, and Italics denotes the costliest being sold. Actual price may vary.

Therefore, the iPhone 15 series costs the cheapest in the USA. Talking about the other major iPhone markets, the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus cost the most in Germany. What shouldn’t be ignored is the major difference between US and Indian pricing for iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max. iPhone 15 Pro costs Rs 82,873 in the US, and Rs 1,34,900 here in India. iPhone 15 Pro Max costs Rs 159,900 in India, whereas it costs about Rs 91,169 in the US.

First published on: 13-09-2023 at 13:01 IST

Nifty 50

