iPhone 15 series to skip solid-state buttons due to technical issues, Apple analyst says

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo in his research has revealed that Apple might skip adding a “solid-state button” in its upcoming iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro.

“My latest survey indicates that due to unresolved technical issues before mass production, both high-end iPhone 15 Pro models (Pro & Pro Max) will abandon the closely-watched solid-state button design and revert to the traditional physical button design,” said Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo in a Medium Post. According to 9to5Mac, another analyst Haitong Tech’s Jeff Pu, also thinks that Apple will stick to the traditional mechanical buttons for iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro models.

The rumours about the skipping of the “solid-state button” flourished all over the internet back in October last year. At that time the Apple analyst predicted that Apple would switch back to a solid-state solution, similar to what it used for the home button of iPhone 8 for the upcoming phones. Though, he did not mention that it would be applicable to the coming models of iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro. Instead of mechanical buttons, a pair of Taptic Engines might be used to generate haptic feedback on a button press in the upcoming models of iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro, it was speculated.



Kuo’s post doesn’t offer much information on the “unresolved technical issues” that might have prompted Apple to remove this. According to Apple Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, this is not “good news” for the suppliers of the solid-state button hardware.