iPhone 15 series new leak hints at impressive battery life: Details inside

The iPhone 15 models are likely to launch in September this year. There are multiple leaks of the phone so far. Now a new leak has revealed the battery capacity of the upcoming iPhone 15 series, and the numbers are impressive.

A Weibo user claiming to be an insider of Foxconn gave interesting battery details to ITHome regarding iPhone 15 series. The user claims that this information is 80 % accurate. According to user, iPhone 15 will have a battery capacity of 3877mAh, while the iPhone 15 Plus will have a whopping 4912mAh battery size. This represents a substantial increase from the iPhone 14 and iPhone 13 series, which have battery capacities of 3095mAh and 3240mAh respectively.

The leak also claims that the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will have battery capacities of 4352mAh and 5005mAh respectively. This would be a significant increase from the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, which have battery capacities of 3095mAh and 3687mAh respectively. This would be welcome news for iPhone users, who have long complained about the short battery life of their devices.

There have several rumours and leaks of iPhone 15 series. There are talks that iPhone 15 will resemble its predecessor in terms of design. The Dynamic Island feature which was seen on only Pro models in iPhone 14 series, this time could expand across all phones in the new series.

Apple is rumoured to use Titanium instead of metal chassis for iPhone 15 Pro models. Also, the tech giant is said to go with solid-state volume and power buttons in the Pro models killing the current mechanical buttons. The solid-state buttons will use haptic feedback to mimic the feel of a button press.

It is important to note that these are just leaks, and there’ no official information about the phones. Things may be very different in reality when the phone is out and official. Therefore, we suggest you to take this information with a pinch of salt.

