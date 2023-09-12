iPhone 15 series debut at Apple event ‘Wonderlust’ today: Watch LIVE launch here [Video]

Apple iPhone 15 launch even: The stage is set for the big Apple launch tonight. The Apple buffs will get a chance to see the upcoming and much-talked about Apple iPhone 15 series tonight at company’s Wonderlust event.

Apple is expected to make multiple announcements tonight including new iPhone 15, new smartwatches and the latest AirPods. The event will take place at the Steve Jobs Theater at Apple Park in Cupertino in California tonight (Sep 12) starting at 10:30PM India time.

Apple is expected to take the wraps off the much-awaited iPhone 15 tonight. The series will likely have four phones- iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro and the Pro Max.

iPhone 15 series launch: Watch Apple Wonderlust event live here

https://www.apple.com/apple-events/

Apple is hosting an in-person event for the press on September 12. However, like every year, the event will also be hosted online at 10:30PM India time. You can watch the event live at Apple website that works in Firefox, Safari, Chrome, and almost all other major browsers. Apple will also stream the event on YouTube.

iPhone 15 rumoured specs and features

Apple is expected to release the iPhone 15 series tonight. There have been of rumours about the specs of the new phones. Starting with the major one, all four models in the iPhone 15 series is said to switch from Lightning to USB-C connectivity. This will be a welcome change for many users as it wouldn’t require users to buy separate charger for iPhone.

The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will use the A16 Bionic chip, while the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will use the A17 Bionic chip. The Pro models will be faster and more efficient. While the base models will house the same chipset as last year, it is said that Apple may boost their RAM capacity.

The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus is rumoured to have a 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch display, respectively, while the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will have a 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch display, respectively. Interestingly, breaking the Pro exclusivity tag, all four models are said to have a Dynamic Island cutout instead of a notch this time.

The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will have a 48MP main camera, while the iPhone 15 Pro Max could get a periscope zoom offering 6x optical zoom- a major bump over the iPhone 14 Pro.

Follow FE Tech Bytes on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook.