iPhone 15 series, Apple Watch Series 9, Watch Ultra 2 launched in India: Check full prices, availability details

Apple event 2023: Putting rest to all rumours and speculations, Apple has officially launched its latest offerings in India, including the iPhone 15 series, the Apple Watch Series 9, and the all-new Watch Ultra 2.

With the official release now underway, consumers across India can finally get their hands on these cutting-edge products. Here’s the full pricing details and availability of these new additions to the Apple ecosystem.

iPhone 15, 15 Plus pricing and availability

Apple launched the new iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus with Dynamic Island and an advanced camera system. These phones come with powerful 48MP Main camera and a new 2x Telephoto option with 3X zoom levels. The iPhone 15 series is equipped with the formidable A16 Bionic chip, a USB-C connector, and Precision Finding for Find My friends.

These models will be available in five vibrant colors: pink, yellow, green, blue, and black, with pre-orders starting September 15, and availability commencing on September 22.

The price of iPhone 15 starts at Rs 79900 and for iPhone 15 Plus starts at Rs 89900. The phones will be available in three storage options- 128GB, 256GB and 512GB.

iPhone 15 Pro, 15 Pro Max pricing and availability

Apple has unveiled the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, sporting aerospace-grade titanium for lightweight and durability. These models pack powerful camera upgrades, including a 48MP Main camera with a new 24MP default resolution, three focal lengths, and advanced Focus and Depth Control. The Pro Max model offers a 5x Telephoto camera. Pre-orders open on September 15, with availability beginning on September 22.

iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will be available in black titanium, white titanium, blue titanium, and natural titanium finishes. iPhone 15 Pro starts at Rs 134900 and is available in 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage capacities. iPhone 15 Pro Max starts at Rs 159900 and is available in 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage capacities.

Apple Watch 9 and Watch Ultra 2 pricing and availability

Apple also unveiled the highly anticipated Apple Watch Series 9 that boasts the powerful S9 SiP chip, a double tap gesture, a brighter display, on-device Siri with health data access, and more. It is available for pre-orders now for a price of Rs 41,900 with availability starting from September 22.

Apple Watch Ultra 2 features the powerful S9 SiP chip, double tap gesture, and Apple’s brightest display ever. Designed for outdoor adventures, this rugged smartwatch can withstand extreme altitudes. It also boasts on-device Siri, Precision Finding for iPhone, and impressive battery life. It is available to order with price starting at Rs 89,900, and store availability to start from September 22.

AirPods Pro Gen 2 pricing and availability

AirPods Pro (2nd generation) with MagSafe Charging Case (USB-C) will be available for Rs 24900 from apple.com/in/store and more than 30 other countries and regions starting September 22.

