iPhone 15 production reportedly cut ahead of September launch due to weak demand, increasing prices

Apple expects to sell fewer iPhone 15 models than was previously planned, according to a new report. The change in plans comes only days ahead of tentative launch which is pegged for September 12, 2023. The reasons behind the more conservative forecast are not surprising and have been doing the rounds for a while.

As per analyst Jeff Pu (via 9to5Mac), Apple is expected to make 77 million iPhone 15 units by the end of the year, down from 83 million as predicted in the past. Supply issues and potentially weak demand due to purported increase in prices, particularly for the pro models, are said to be the core reasons behind Cupertino cutting production ahead of launch.

The iPhone 15 series is expected to pack new camera sensors from Sony. The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are expected to have all-new titanium housing and eve slimmer bezels than the iPhone 14 Pro models. All these upgrades would obviously need new technology which seems difficult to source for Apple. Particularly in the case of the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, we can also expect a rise in prices from their previous models something that may drive buyers away from investing in them, something that Cupertino is taking into account, too.

In the past, it was said that shipments with regards to iPhone 15 would be stable if not exceed that of the iPhone 14. Report that Apple may be looking to make further cuts also goes to show the state of smartphone market in general. People are not buying new phones as much as they used to and are holding onto existing tech, analyst reports suggest.

In related news, Apple is said to have kick-started production of iPhone 15 in India ahead of launch. Foxconn, its biggest manufacturer has started production of made in India iPhone 15 models at its plant in Sriperumbudur, Tamil Nadu.

Follow FE Tech Bytes on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook.