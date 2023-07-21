iPhone 15 Pro, Pro Max reportedly delayed! Know reason why

Apple’s iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max models are reportedly being delayed until October, according to a report by The Information. The report cites production problems with the new phones’ displays as the reason for the delay.

The iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max are expected to feature new LTPO displays with a variable refresh rate of up to 120Hz. However, the report says that Apple’s display suppliers are having difficulty manufacturing these displays in large enough quantities. This reportedly is delaying the launch of the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max.

According to a report by MacRumors, Wamsi Mohan, a global securities analyst at Bank of America predicts that the launch may be delayed till fourth quarter of this year. This means that Apple fans could see the iPhone 15 Pro models around October-December this year. While Apple has seen delay in launches previously also, this would be the first time that Apple will delay its flagship lineup, if the reports turn out to be true. However, it is important to note that the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Mini are still expected to launch in September as planned.

Apple is rumoured to unveil its iPhone 15 series this September. There are four phones expected in the series- two Pro and two non-Pro models. Like the previous models, the upcoming Pro models are expected to come with some additional features like USB-C port, A17 Bionic chip, and more.

Apple could incorporate USB Type-C port in the Pro model which that supports at least USB 3.2 or Thunderbolt 3 enabling faster data transfer speeds. The iPhone 15 Pro models are also rumoured to drop the silent switch in favour of a customisable action button like seen in the Apple Watch Ultra. The phones may feature a titanium frame this time rather than stainless steel that we see in the current iPhone 14 Pro.

