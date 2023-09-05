iPhone 15 Pro models to feature better hardware; price hike on cards

It’s that time of the year again! iPhone 15 series is around the corner and will go official at the “Wonderlust” event slated for Sept. 12. Like every year, iPhone 15 series will also be an upgrade over the erstwhile flagship. However, this year’s iPhones, particularly, iPhone 15 Pro series, may pack better hardware as well: the new titanium build and improved camera.
With these upgrades, analyst Luke Lin noted that iPhone 15 Pro series is going to cost an extra and “major price hike” compared to previous iPhone Pro models. However, the pricing for iPhone 15 standard series will be similar to the previous models. This, notably, contradicts Bloomberg’s earlier report that iPhone 15 could also see a price hike.
Also Read | These AirPods, HomePod and Beats users to get 6-months Apple Music for free ahead of iPhone 15 launch: Check full list here
Flipkart Big Billion Days sale: iPhone 13 at Rs 44,040, iPhone 12 Mini at Rs 23,000, iPhone 11 at Rs 27,040 and more
If leaks are to be believed, this would make the iPhone 15 Pro series the “costliest iPhone 15 Pro series ever.” Apple first released “Pro” iPhones in 2019 which marked the entry of iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max and notably, Apple’s first device to feature a triple-camera setup.
What’s new in terms of hardware in iPhone 15 Pro series?
- New titanium body, replacing the current stainless-steel body
- Upgraded camera that will support up to 5-6x optical zoom
- Action button replacing the ringer/mute switch
- End of lightning ports and beginning of USB-C port
- An all-new A17 chip
- An 8GB RAM, replacing 6GB RAM
- Larger battery, most probably, to improve battery backup
Remember to take this information with a pinch of salt, until there’s an official word from Cupertino’s tech giant and frankly said – till Sept. 12.
Also Read | YouTube has a Shorts problem, senior staff says
Tim Cook may have hinted at a potential price hike
During Apple’s Q1 2023 earnings call, Tim Cook said at that time that iPhones “contains their contacts and their health information and their banking information and their smart home and so many different parts of their lives, their payment vehicle and for many people and so I think that people are willing to really stretch to get the best they can afford in that category.”