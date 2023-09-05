iPhone 15 Pro models to feature better hardware; price hike on cards

It’s that time of the year again! iPhone 15 series is around the corner and will go official at the “Wonderlust” event slated for Sept. 12. Like every year, iPhone 15 series will also be an upgrade over the erstwhile flagship. However, this year’s iPhones, particularly, iPhone 15 Pro series, may pack better hardware as well: the new titanium build and improved camera.

With these upgrades, analyst Luke Lin noted that iPhone 15 Pro series is going to cost an extra and “major price hike” compared to previous iPhone Pro models. However, the pricing for iPhone 15 standard series will be similar to the previous models. This, notably, contradicts Bloomberg’s earlier report that iPhone 15 could also see a price hike.

If leaks are to be believed, this would make the iPhone 15 Pro series the “costliest iPhone 15 Pro series ever.” Apple first released “Pro” iPhones in 2019 which marked the entry of iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max and notably, Apple’s first device to feature a triple-camera setup.

What’s new in terms of hardware in iPhone 15 Pro series?

New titanium body, replacing the current stainless-steel body

Upgraded camera that will support up to 5-6x optical zoom

Action button replacing the ringer/mute switch

End of lightning ports and beginning of USB-C port

An all-new A17 chip

An 8GB RAM, replacing 6GB RAM

Larger battery, most probably, to improve battery backup

Remember to take this information with a pinch of salt, until there’s an official word from Cupertino’s tech giant and frankly said – till Sept. 12.

Also Read | YouTube has a Shorts problem, senior staff says

Tim Cook may have hinted at a potential price hike

During Apple’s Q1 2023 earnings call, Tim Cook said at that time that iPhones “contains their contacts and their health information and their banking information and their smart home and so many different parts of their lives, their payment vehicle and for many people and so I think that people are willing to really stretch to get the best they can afford in that category.”