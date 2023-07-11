iPhone 15 Pro Max will be pricier deal, hints Apple analyst

Apple’s upcoming iPhone 15 Pro Max could see a price hike, according to analyst Jeff Pu of Haitong International Securities. Pu predicts that the top-end iPhone model will be priced higher than the current iPhone 14 Pro Max, which starts at Rs 1,39,900 in India.

Pu points out several factors that could contribute to the price hike, including the rising cost of components and the addition of new features to the iPhone 15 Pro Max. The phone is rumored to feature a new titanium frame, a larger battery, and a periscope-style camera lens.

Pu’s prediction is in line with other reports that have suggested that Apple could raise the prices of its iPhone 15 lineup by 12 %. Famous analyst Dan Ives, in an interview to CNBC, has also hinted the same. He claimed that Apple will hike the price of new iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max by up to $200. According to Ives, Apple aims to increase its valuation by raising prices, projecting an increase from the current $2.85 trillion to an estimated range of $3.5 trillion to $4 trillion within the next 18 to 24 months.

The iPhone 15 is expected to be released in September 2023. If Pu’s prediction is correct, the iPhone 15 Pro Max could be the most expensive iPhone ever released.

While everything that we know so far are only rumours and Apple has not given any official statement on the upcoming phones, few key features of the iPhone 15 Pro Max that could likely contribute to the price hike are a Titanium frame which is more expensive material than stainless steel, which is currently used in the iPhone 14 Pro Max. Next, the iPhone 15 Pro Max is rumored to have a larger battery than the iPhone 14 Pro Max. This could also be the reason for the price hike. Further, the iPhone 15 Pro Max is said to feature a periscope-style camera lens, which would allow for better zoom capabilities. This is a new feature for the iPhone, and it could also contribute to the price hike.

