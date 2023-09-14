iPhone 15 Pro Max versus Samsung S23 Ultra: Fight of the superiors

Apple and Samsung are two of the biggest names in the smartphone market and their flagships are always amongst the most awaited of the year. This year, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and iPhone 15 Pro Max are expected to go head-to-head as the two best smartphones on the market.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, the top-end model of S23 series and Samsung’s flagship of the year was launched in February this year. It launched along with the S23 and Galaxy S23 Plus. Apple’s iPhone 15 Pro Max made a recent debut, just two days back, at the company’s Wonderlust event in California. It launched alongside the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, and the iPhone 15 Pro.

Here’s a detailed comparison of the two phones to help you decide which one is the best for you.

Display

Both the iPhone 15 Pro Max and the Samsung S23 Ultra have large, high-resolution displays. The iPhone 15 Pro Max features 6.7-inches LTPO Super Retina XDR OLED with 120Hz refresh rate. The Samsung S23 Ultra is expected to have a 6.8-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. Both have Always-on Display.

Performance

The iPhone 15 Pro Max is powered by Apple’s next-generation A17 Bionic chip, while the Samsung S23 Ultra is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip. Both chips are fast and offer excellent performance.

Camera

The iPhone 15 Pro Max comes with a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 12MP telephoto sensor, offering 5X optical zoom. There’s a 12MP TrueDepth front camera as well. The Samsung S23 Ultra offers a 200-megapixel camera with 30x zoom capabilities paired with two 10-megapixel telephoto lenses, and a 12-megapixel ultrawide angle camera. There’s a 12MP selfie camera.

Battery life

The Samsung S23 Ultra has a 5,000mAh battery with 45W wired fast charging support and 15W wireless. iPhone 15 Pro Max can charge wirelessly at a maximum of 15W. It is expected to charge your phone to 50% in 30 minutes and 90 minutes to full charge.

Price

The iPhone 15 Pro Max starts at Rs 1,59,900, while the Samsung S23 Ultra begins at Rs 107,790. Both devices are expensive, but they offer the best of the best in terms of features and performance.

