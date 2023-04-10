iPhone 15 Pro leak reveals stunning design with Titanium casing, USB Type C and more: All you need to know

Apple’s upcoming flagship smartphone, the iPhone 15 Pro, is one of the most highly anticipated phones of this year. Apart from the fact that it is Apple, it is also the exciting new features leaked lately that has added to the excitement around. Recently, new renders have surfaced online (via 9to5mac) revealing some of the key details of iPhone 15 Pro. One of the most significant changes is the phone’s frame, which is said to be made of Titanium. This material is known for its durability and strength, which means that the iPhone 15 Pro will likely be more robust than its predecessors.

Another significant change in the iPhone 15 Pro is the charging port. The phone will reportedly switch to USB-C charging. This could be a welcome change for many Apple users who have been asking for a switch to USB-C. Also, this would be in accordance to European Union’s latest rule that makes it compulsory for a wide range of devices (smartphones, headphones and tablets) coming in 2024 to have USB-C port.

The camera bump on the iPhone 15 Pro will also be thicker than previous models. The new renders reveal that Apple could increase the size of its camera on the iPhone 15 Pro. The camera bump could be thicker with noticeable protruding lenses which reportedly could be double the size of iPhone 14 Pro’s big cameras. Rumours have it that iPhone 15 Pro will feature an all-new sensor technology that will “capture more light and reduce overexposure or underexposure in certain settings.”

Apple is said to add solid-state haptic and mute buttons in the iPhone 15 Pro. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo in a tweet has said that there “will be Taptic Engines located on the internal left and right sides to provide force feedback to make users feel like they are pressing physical buttons.”

“Due to this design change, the number of Taptic Engines used in each iPhone will increase from the current one to three.” The iPhone 15 Pro’s bezels will also be thinner, providing users more screen area.

The iPhone 15 Pro will reportedly come in a new colour code, 410DOD. While not much is known about this colour, it is rumored to be a shade of deep-red. It will replace the deep purple and add to White, Space Black, and Gold colour options.