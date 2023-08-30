iPhone 15 not alone, Apple may also launch AirPods with USB-C at September 12 Wonderlust event

Apple has confirmed September 12 as the date for its annual fall event. It is called the “Wonderlust” event and is expected to see major announcements like iPhone 15 series, Apple Watch 9 series and more. The Cupertino giant is reportedly also planning to announce the AirPods with USB-C at its annual fall event. The event is likely to take place on September 12 at the Steve Jobs Theater in Apple Park.

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple is planning to announce AirPods with USB-C at its annual fall event. It is unclear if this will extend to AirPods Pro as well.

According to Gurman, Apple is plans to launch Apple Airpods and AirPods Pro with several ear-health and body-temperature features. According to him, AirPods could help detect body temperatures via user’s ear canal. Apple is also expected to cut down the prices of AirPods.

Rumours about AirPods with USB-C charging have been around for a while now. Famous Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, in 2022, predicted that Apple could announce AirPods with USB-C charging case this year. However, Kuo in March this year denied these claims stating that Apple has no plans to release USB-C AirPods this year.

“Apple currently appears to have no plans for USB-C versions of the AirPods 2 & 3,” he wrote in a tweet adding that Apple could start shipping the Pro models of the earbuds with USB-C case during second and third quarter of this year.

The AirPods with USB-C will be the first AirPods to feature the newer connector, which is expected to make it easier to connect them to devices and charge them.

Apple is also expected to release a new Apple Watch 9 series and a new Apple Watch Ultra at the fall event. The new Watch Ultra is expected to feature a lightweight design and sport a better battery life.

So, it looks like Apple has a lot in store for us this fall. The iPhone 15, AirPods with USB-C, and new Apple Watch 9 series are all exciting new products to look for.

